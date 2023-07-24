Central Committee Symposium Discusses Economic Situation and Work in Second Half of the Year

Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Holds Symposium for Non-Party Figures

Beijing – On July 21st, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a symposium at Zhongnanhai for non-Party individuals to gather their opinions and suggestions on the current economic situation and economic work in the second half of the year. The symposium was presided over by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, who delivered an important speech emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability while seeking progress.

During the symposium, Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, reported on the economic work in the first half of the year and introduced considerations for the second half. Several representatives from democratic parties, including leaders of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and representatives of non-party individuals, also spoke successively. They praised the analysis and judgment of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the current economic situation and provided opinions and suggestions on various important issues.

In his speech, Xi Jinping expressed his gratitude to the democratic parties and non-Party individuals for their valuable contributions and acknowledged their efforts in promoting economic growth and ecological protection, among other areas. He emphasized the need for unified thinking, strengthened responsibility, and further efforts to understand and implement the principles, policies, and decision-making arrangements of the CPC Central Committee. Xi Jinping also urged them to fulfill their duties, conduct in-depth research, and actively offer advice and suggestions on key issues such as infrastructure construction and reforms.

The symposium highlighted the achievements of the national economy in the first half of the year, with the recovery and stability of the economy cited as remarkable results. Xi Jinping pointed out the importance of increasing macro policy regulation, expanding aggregate demand, promoting industrial optimization, deepening reform, and mitigating risks in key areas. He also expressed confidence in the prospects for development, noting that the speed of China‘s economic recovery is leading among major economies.

Attendees at the symposium included members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, representatives from democratic parties, and leaders from the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce. Key officials from relevant government departments were also present.

This symposium served as a platform for non-Party figures to contribute to the economic development and decision-making of the CPC Central Committee, promoting a cooperative and inclusive approach to economic growth in China.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

