[The Epoch Times, August 8, 2022](Reported by Wang Jiayi, a reporter from the Epoch Times Special Department) On August 3, Zhang Chunsheng, director of the General Office of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China, was transferred to the deputy minister of the Ministry of Civil Affairs. In the past two months, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission has undergone intensive personnel adjustments, involving at least 12 central departments. China experts believe that this is part of the personnel transition of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the candidate for the secretary of the Central Discipline Inspection Commission is one of the focuses of the high-level game.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the Communist Party of China announced the list of appointments and removals of the State Council of the Communist Party of China. Zhang Chunsheng, 58, deputy secretary general of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and director of the General Office of the State Supervision Commission of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, was transferred to the deputy minister of the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

According to public information, Zhang Chunsheng, 58 years old, is from Linfen, Shanxi Province. From 1995 to 2003, he served as the former director of the Industry and Market System Department of the State Council System Reform Office of the Communist Party of China, the director of the Market Circulation System Department and the National Development and Reform Commission of the Communist Party of China for the comprehensive reform of the economic system. Director of the General Reform Division of the Department; from 2003 to 2016, served as the Deputy Director of the Development Planning Department of the Communist Party of China, the Director of the Migrant Population Service Management Department, the Director of the General Office, and the Director of the Legal Department; since the end of 2016, he has served in the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China for a long time. Until the transfer from the discipline inspection system.

Recently, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission has undergone intensive personnel adjustments, involving at least 12 central departments.

The 12 central departments of the Communist Party of China that have adjusted the leaders of the discipline inspection and supervision team are: the Central Organization Department, the Central United Front Work Department, the Central and State Organs Working Committee, the Supreme Procuratorate, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the People’s Bank of China (Central Bank), and the National Audit Office. , State Administration of Taxation, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, All-China Federation of Trade Unions, National Federation of Supply and Marketing, etc.

Among them, nine new discipline inspection and supervision team leaders have been announced, while the discipline inspection and supervision team leaders stationed in the Central Organization Department, the Central Bank and the National Supply and Marketing Agency are temporarily vacant.

Li Yanming, a China issues expert and current affairs commentator, told The Epoch Times that before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the sensitive period of the Beidaihe meeting, Zhao Leji’s “big housekeeper” Zhang Chunsheng was transferred from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and relegated to a marginal department as deputy minister of the Ministry of Civil Affairs. It is a prelude to Zhao Leji’s resignation as secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Li Yanming believes that the intensive adjustment of the discipline inspection team leader of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in the Central Department of the Communist Party of China is part of the personnel transition of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Disciplinary inspection team leaders have been replaced intensively, and many of them are inter-departmental appointments, which are closely related to the follow-up cleaning actions of the corresponding units. On the other hand, the candidate for the secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection is one of the focal points of the high-level personnel game at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

