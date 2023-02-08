The China Insurance Life Insurance Company required all employees to recite the chairman’s “golden sentence” and take an exam. After the incident appeared on the Weibo hot search list, the relevant exams have been suspended.

According to the top news report on February 7, the PICC Life Insurance Company issued a notice requiring all cadres and employees of the headquarters, provinces, prefectures, cities, and county branches to “study, read, and recite the words conveyed by the chairman at the first quarter summit kick-off meeting. collection of golden sentences.”

The notice stated that the main persons in charge of the various departments of the head office and the heads of institutions at all levels should “fully play the leading role of demonstration, take the lead in speaking and using golden sentences, and ensure that all internal staff Keep the content of the golden sentence in your heart and put it into practice.”

The notice also mentioned that before February 10th, all staff should complete the closed-book customs clearance and examination, and summarize the examination results.

After the incident appeared on the Weibo hot search list on February 6, related articles on the official account of “China Insurance Life Insurance” have been deleted, and the scheduled closed-book exam has also been suspended.

According to public information, the People’s Insurance Company of China (hereinafter referred to as PICC Life Insurance Company) is a national life insurance company approved by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission and mainly initiated and established by the People’s Insurance Company of China (hereinafter referred to as PICC).

The chairman mentioned in the aforementioned notice is Luo Xi, secretary of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the People’s Insurance Company of China. According to public information, Luo Xi was born in December 1960. He graduated from the Graduate School of the People’s Bank of China with a master’s degree in economics and is a senior economist. Since he started working in August 1977, he has worked in many banks and insurance companies.

According to the official account of “China Insurance Life Insurance”, Luo Xi’s “golden sentences” include “making life insurance closer to people’s lives”, “protecting a better life for customers”, “the more difficult the economy and society are, the more important the insurance value is”, “focusing on customers, integrating into people’s livelihood, Improve efficiency, enhance value, etc.

Regarding this incident, Sino-Singapore Jingwei, a subsidiary of China News Agency, published an article titled “Let employees recite the golden sentence of the chairman? Don’t let the corporate culture go astray” commented that forcing employees to recite the chairman’s “golden sentence” seems to let employees understand the manager’s business ideas and corporate development strategies, but in fact it is an act of subordinates to flatter their superiors, and it is easy for employees to fall into a trap. Blind cult of personality. As a leader of an enterprise, he should keep a clear head at all times and stop the disguised flattery of his subordinates in time. The comment stated that in addition to increasing the usual work burden of employees, this kind of “useless work” in the workplace will only make employees feel disappointed in the company they work for and discourage those who have real talents and hard work.