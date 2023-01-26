1. Weather conditions

1. Domestic situation:Most of the country’s precipitation was scarce yesterday, and the temperature rose in the central and eastern regions

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, precipitation was scarce in most parts of the country. There were gusts of magnitude 6 to 8 in parts of central Ningxia, central and western Inner Mongolia, central and western Liaoning, southern Hebei, western Sichuan, and northern Yunnan. class.

At 5 o’clock today compared with 5 o’clock yesterday, the temperature in most parts of the central and eastern regions has risen, and the temperature in parts of northern Ningxia, central and northern Shaanxi, Hetao region of Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, northern Hebei, Liaoning, and southeastern Jilin has increased by 6-10 °C. over 12°C.

2. Facts abroad

(1) Strong precipitation occurred in Madagascar, southern Europe and the United States

Over the past 24 hours, Eastern Northern Europe, Northeastern Southern Europe, Central-South Western Siberia, Southern Central Siberia, Central and Western Far East, Lake Baikal, Korean Peninsula, North-Central Japan, Western Canada, Great Lakes Region, Northwestern United States, Northeastern and Light to moderate snow or sleet, local heavy snow or blizzard in central and southern places; Madagascar, central and southern central Africa, southeastern east Africa, Philippine archipelago, Malay Peninsula, tropical islands in Southeast Asia, northern and eastern Australia, New Zealand, Light to moderate rains occurred in southern Japan, southeastern southern Europe, western Asia Minor peninsula, central and southern coast of the United States, central and northern Brazilian Plateau, and northern Argentina, and heavy or heavy rains occurred in some areas.

(2) The temperature in North Asia, North East Asia and other places is significantly lower

In the past 24 hours, the average and minimum temperatures in central and eastern Siberia, southeastern Kazakh hills, Mongolian plateau, southwestern Far East, Korean Peninsula, and mountainous areas of the western United States were 6-8°C lower than normal. Among them, central and southern Siberia The average temperature and the minimum temperature in parts of the Mongolian Plateau, the southwestern part of the Far East, and the Korean Peninsula were all lower by more than 10°C.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

(1) A new wave of cold air will affect the central and eastern regions

Affected by the weak cold air, it is expected that from the 26th to the 28th, some areas in the central and eastern regions will experience a drop in temperature of 4~6°C, and the local temperature drop will exceed 8°C. class. There will be winds of magnitude 6 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 to 10 in the eastern and southern seas of my country.

(2) Precipitation is scarce in most parts of the country

In the next three days, there will be little precipitation in most parts of the country, and the weather will be mainly sunny or cloudy.

From the 29th to the 30th, there was light to moderate snowfall in western Tibet, severe to heavy snowfall along the line from Pulan to Nyalam, and local heavy snowstorms.

2. Key foreign weather

(1) Strong rain and snow in central and northern North America

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in Alaska, western and south-central Canada, the Labrador Peninsula, the Great Lakes region, the northwestern, north-central, and northeastern United States, and heavy snow in some areas. Local heavy snowstorms; light to moderate rain and local heavy rain in the southeastern and eastern coasts of the United States, southeastern Mexico and other places.

In addition, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in most of Northern Europe, central and northern Eastern Europe, eastern Western Europe, central Europe, northwestern and central eastern Southern Europe, and most of the Asia Minor Peninsula. There will be heavy snow in some areas, and local to heavy snowstorms; There were light to moderate rains and local heavy rains along the western coast of Northern Europe, northern and western Western Europe, southeastern Greece, and the western coast of Asia Minor Peninsula.

(2) Madagascar has heavy precipitation

In the next three days, due to the influence of the remnant cloud system of the tropical depression, most of Madagascar will have moderate to heavy rain, among which there will be heavy to heavy rain in the west and southeast of Madagascar.

(3) High temperature weather in central and western Australia and other places

In the next three days, parts of western and central Australia, northern Argentina and other places will have high-temperature weather, with a daily maximum temperature of 35-37°C, and locally up to about 40°C.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 26 to 08:00 on January 27,There was light snow or sleet in parts of southeastern Jilin, southern Tibet, and western Guizhou. There was light rain in parts of the western and southern Sichuan Basin, Guangxi, Hainan Island and other places. There are 4-6 winds in parts of western and central Inner Mongolia, Qinghai, Shaanxi, Shandong Peninsula, and eastern Jianghuai, and 7-8 winds in parts of central Tibet (see Figure 1).

From 08:00 on January 27 to 08:00 on January 28,There is light snow or sleet in parts of southeastern Tibet, northeastern Inner Mongolia, Shandong Peninsula, and western Guizhou. There was light rain in parts of southeastern Tibet, southern Sichuan, northwestern Guizhou, central and eastern Yunnan, central Hainan Island, and eastern Taiwan Island. There are 4 to 6 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia and eastern Jianghuai. There will be winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, and the northeastern and southwestern parts of the South China Sea (see Figure 2).

From 08:00 on January 28 to 08:00 on January 29,There was light snow in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia and western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang. There was light rain in parts of southern Sichuan, northeastern Yunnan, and most of Taiwan Island. There will be winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the Taiwan Strait, Bashi Strait, and South China Sea (see Figure 3).