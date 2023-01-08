1. Weather conditions

1.Domestic Live

(1)Snow falls in northern Xinjiang and other places

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, precipitation was scarce in most parts of the country, and light to moderate snowfall occurred in parts of northern Xinjiang and northeastern Inner Mongolia.

(2)Haze appears in Huanghuai, Jianghuai and other places

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, some areas in Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan and other places experienced light to moderate haze and local severe haze.

2. Abroad

(1) Strong precipitation in Mesopotamia, Australia

In the past 24 hours, there have been light to moderate snowfalls in Eastern Europe, southern Central Siberia, the Kazakh hills, and northern North America, and local heavy snowfalls. Light to moderate rain occurred in parts of Southeast Asia, northern Australia, New Zealand, Mesopotamia, central Arabian Peninsula, central southern Europe, southwestern Canada, western and northeastern United States, western Amazon Plain, southern Brazilian plateau, Peru, etc. , the local heavy to heavy rain.

(2) Higher temperatures in central and southern Europe, lower temperatures in northern Eastern Europe

In the past 24 hours, the average daily temperature in central and southern Europe, the Kazakh hills, the Turan lowlands, Alaska, central Canada, and the northeastern United States was 4-8°C higher than normal in the same period of the year, and the local temperature was more than 10°C higher; The average temperature is 6-10°C lower than normal in the same period.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

(1) There is continuous snowfall in northern Xinjiang

From the 8th to the 10th, there was continuous snowfall in northern Xinjiang and the western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, with light to moderate snowfall in most areas, and severe to heavy snowfall in parts of Tacheng, Altay, and western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang. The depth is 5-10 cm, and the local area of ​​Altay can reach 20-30 cm; on the 11th and 12th, there was light to moderate snow in most of Xinjiang, and heavy to heavy snow along the Tianshan Mountains. There are 5-6 winds in most areas of northern Xinjiang, and the winds in the Shankou area can reach 8-9.

In addition, there was light snowfall in northeastern Inner Mongolia, Jilin and Heilongjiang on the 8th. From the 8th to the 10th, there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of Hainan Island, eastern Guangxi, most of Guangdong, and southern Jiangnan.

(2) Strong cold air will affect most parts of my country

Affected by the strong cold air, from the 11th to the 15th, most parts of my country will experience rain, snow and strong winds to cool down. Among them, the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, most of Northeast China, Huanghuai, northern Jianghuai, northern Jianghan and other places will have light to moderate rain to light to moderate snow or sleet, and local heavy snow; the eastern Sichuan Basin, Jiangnan, There were light to moderate rains in South China and other places, and local heavy to heavy rains. On the 11th and 12th, the temperature in most of Xinjiang dropped by 8-12°C, and in some areas it could reach above 14°C, accompanied by strong winds of magnitude 4-6, and the wind force in mountain passes could reach magnitude 8-9; There will be a drop in temperature of 6-12°C, and the drop in temperature in parts of Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, and Jiangnan can reach 14°C and above, accompanied by 4-5 level winds and 6-8 level gusts.

2. Key foreign weather

（1）Strong rain and snow in Central Asia, South Europe, North America and western North America

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy snow or sleet and local blizzards in the Kazakh hills, Pamirs, Iranian Plateau, Northern Europe, Alps, and western North America; the southeastern Indochina Peninsula, the Philippine Islands, the tropical islands of Southeast Asia, Meso There were moderate to heavy rains in the Potamian Plain, southern Europe, the western coastal areas of the United States, and the southeast, with local torrential rains to heavy rains.

（2）Strong precipitation in northern Australia, New Zealand, high temperature weather in western and eastern Australia

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate rain in most parts of northern Australia and New Zealand, and heavy to heavy rain in some areas; high temperature weather will occur in parts of western Australia and eastern Australia, with a daily maximum temperature of 35-37°C, and locally around 40°C.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 8 to 08:00 on January 9,There were light to moderate snow in parts of northern and western Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, Jilin, Heilongjiang and other places. Among them, there were local blizzards (10-15 mm) in the western mountainous areas of Xinjiang. There were light to moderate rains in parts of the central, eastern and southern parts of Jiangnan, most of South China, and most of Taiwan Island. Among them, there were heavy rains (25-45 mm) in parts of southern Jiangxi and central and northern Guangdong. There will be 4-6 winds in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, and northern Tibet. Bohai Bay, East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, most of the South China Sea, and Beibu Gulf will have 6-7 winds, and gusts can reach 8 (see picture 1).

From 08:00 on January 9 to 08:00 on January 10,There were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of northern and western mountainous areas of Xinjiang and northern Tibet, and local heavy snowfalls (10-18 mm). There were light to moderate rains in parts of the central, eastern and southern parts of Jiangnan, most of South China, Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. The East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, most of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf will have winds of magnitude 6 to 8, and gusts of up to magnitude 9 (see Figure 2).

From 08:00 on January 10 to 08:00 on January 11,Some areas in northern and western Xinjiang, the southern Xinjiang basin, northern and southern Tibet, the central part of Northwest China, and northeastern Inner Mongolia experienced light to moderate snowfall. Among them, northern Xinjiang had local heavy snowfall (10-15 mm). There will be light to moderate rain in parts of the southeastern part of Northwest China, northeastern Fujian, eastern Southwest China, most of South China, and Taiwan Island. There will be 6-8 winds and gusts in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, most of the South China Sea, and Beibu Gulf Up to level 9 (see Figure 3).