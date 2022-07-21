The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today and tomorrow, a new round of precipitation will affect my country from west to east, and some areas such as Sichuan, Shaanxi, Chongqing, and Shandong will be hit by heavy rains. In addition, with the adjustment of the atmospheric system, the high temperature weather has developed and increased again. It is expected that before the end of July, the heat in the southern region will be difficult to dissipate, and the body will feel sultry. It is necessary to take measures to prevent heatstroke and cool down.

A new round of rainfall hits Sichuan, Shaanxi, Hebei, Shandong and other places with heavy rain

According to the satellite monitoring of the Central Meteorological Observatory, on July 20, a large range of precipitation occurred in Hubei, Shandong, Jiangsu and other places, especially in Jiangsu, the wind was very strong, and there were even tornadoes locally. In the next two days, a new round of precipitation will strike again. The weather situation is similar to the previous round. There will be moderate to heavy rains in Northwest China, North China, Huanghuai, Jianghan and Southwest China. Among them, Shaanxi, Hebei, Shandong, There are heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of places such as Henan and Sichuan.

Meteorological experts reminded that the rainfall process of this round overlapped with the previous round. Sichuan, Hubei, Henan, Shandong and other localities need to guard against secondary disasters such as mountain torrents and floods in small and medium-sized rivers that may be caused by heavy rainfall. In addition, northern Hubei, central and southern Henan, and northern Jiangsu and Anhui still need to guard against severe severe convective weather.

The heat in the southern and southern regions of South China is difficult to eliminate, Fujian, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and other places may encounter extreme high temperatures

In terms of temperature, on July 20, the subtropical high pressure re-strengthened westward and raised northward. The high temperature began to develop from southern China and southern Jiangnan and gradually expanded to the north. In particular, Zhejiang, Fujian, and Jiangxi will be the core areas of this round of high temperature. Possibility of encountering extreme heat. Different from the unbearable heat in the above-mentioned areas, affected by the cold air and the development of a new round of rainfall, the northwest area ushered in a significant cooling, and the heat temporarily disappeared after the cooling.

Experts remind that the high temperature in the south lasts for a long time, the intensity is strong, and the body feels sultry. It reminds the public to take measures to prevent heatstroke and cool down when going out, and outdoor workers should pay more attention to avoid heat stroke or heat stroke.