Original title: Central Meteorological Observatory: High temperature warning issued for one month in a row, high temperature heat wave scorched nearly half of the country

This morning, the Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature red warning. This is the 30th day since the high temperature warning was issued on July 21, and it is also the 8th day that the high temperature red warning has been sounded continuously.

In the past month, high-temperature weather above 35°C has covered an area of ​​4.5 million square kilometers in my country. A wide range of extreme high temperatures have scorched Sichuan, Chongqing, Jiangnan and other places. The number of high-temperature days in Hangzhou, Nanchang, Shanghai, Fuzhou, Chongqing, Changsha and other places has exceeded In 25 days, more than 200 national observation stations broke through the historical extreme value of the highest temperature, and the temperature in Beibei, Chongqing reached 45℃. Continued high temperature and little rain have triggered meteorological droughts in many places. Yesterday, the Central Meteorological Observatory issued the first yellow warning of meteorological drought this year.

Since July 1 this year, Jiangnan, Jianghuai, Jianghan, Sichuan and Chongqing have experienced less precipitation, high temperature, long-lasting high temperature weather and strong extremes, and meteorological drought has developed rapidly. According to monitoring, on August 18, there were moderate or above meteorological droughts in southern Jiangsu, southern Anhui, western Hubei, most of Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, most of Guizhou, Chongqing, most of Sichuan, and central and eastern Tibet. Extremely dry.

It is expected that in the next three days, most areas in the south will maintain high temperature and little rain, and the meteorological drought will continue to develop. During the day, it is expected that the highest temperature in parts of southern Shaanxi, eastern Sichuan, most of Chongqing, western and southeastern Hubei, central and northern Hunan, central Jiangxi, central Zhejiang, and southeastern Anhui will reach above 40 degrees Celsius.

It is expected that this round of high temperature will continue until the 25th, and from the 26th to the 27th, the high temperature range in the southern region will decrease and the intensity will weaken.

Yesterday, there was a wide range of rainfall in the north, northeastern Qinghai, eastern Gansu, southern Ningxia, central and northern Shaanxi, Shanxi, northern and eastern Hebei, northern Beijing, Tianjin, northern Shandong, central and western Liaoning, central and western Jilin, and southwestern Heilongjiang. , heavy rain or heavy rain occurred in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia, western Sichuan Basin and other places, Tianjin, Hebei Tangshan and Qinhuangdao, Liaoning Huludao, Sichuan Mianyang and Aba local heavy rain, Hebei Tangshan Luanzhou and Qinhuangdao Lulong County local heavy rain . It is expected that the current round of rainfall in the north is coming to an end today from day to night. There will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang, southeastern Jilin, northeastern Liaoning, Shandong Peninsula, and northern Jiangsu. Among them, northeastern Heilongjiang, northern Jiangsu and other places There is local torrential rain.

