Temperatures fluctuate in northern regions

There will be a large-scale precipitation process in the central and eastern regions

1. In the past 10 days, there has been less precipitation in most parts of the country, and there has been extremely cold weather in northern Heilongjiang

In the past 10 days (January 17-26), the cumulative precipitation in Jianghuai, eastern Jiangnan and other places has been 10-20 mm, and the local area has exceeded 25 mm. The precipitation in most of the rest of my country is relatively weak.

In the past 10 days, the temperature in Tibet, southern Qinghai, and northwestern Yunnan was 2-4°C higher than normal in the same period; the temperature in most of Northwest China, western and northern North China, Heilongjiang, Sichuan Basin, and western Guizhou was 2-4°C lower , locally lower than 6°C. In the early morning of the 22nd, due to the continuous impact of the “low vortex” in Northeast Asia, the local daily minimum temperature in the northwest of Heilongjiang dropped to -53°C, breaking the historical record for the lowest temperature since the station was built.

2. In the next 10 days, the temperature in the northern region will fluctuate and there will be a large-scale precipitation process in the central and eastern regions

In the next 10 days (January 27-February 5), there will be 10-30 mm of precipitation in most of Jianghan, Jianghuai, most of Jiangnan, most of South China, and southwestern Tibet, with local areas exceeding 50 mm; the southeastern part of Northwest China, The cumulative precipitation in the western and eastern coastal areas of North China, most of the Northeast, and the Huanghuai River has accumulated precipitation of 5 to 15 mm; most of the above-mentioned areas are 20 to 60% more than the same period of normal years, and the local area is about 1 times more.

In the next 10 days, the average temperature in most of Tibet, southern Qinghai, and northwestern Yunnan will be 2-4°C higher than normal in the same period, and the temperature in Xinjiang, most of Northwest China, and northern Heilongjiang will be 1-3°C lower. The local temperature is lower by more than 4°C; the temperature in most other parts of China is close to the same period of the year.

Main weather process:

On the 27th and 28th, due to the influence of weak cold air, some areas in central and eastern my country will experience a drop in temperature of 4-6°C, and the local temperature drop will exceed 8°C. The above-mentioned areas will be accompanied by 4-6 winds, and gusts in some areas can reach 7-8 class.

From the 29th to the 30th, there will be light to moderate snow in western Tibet, heavy to heavy snow in the line from Purang to Nyalam, and local heavy snow.

From the 31st to the 2nd of February, due to the influence of the strong cold air, the temperature will drop by 4~6°C from west to east in most parts of my country, and the temperature drop in eastern Inner Mongolia, most of North China, and the southern part of Northeast China will reach about 10°C. Most areas north of the Yangtze River are accompanied by winds of magnitude 4 to 6, and gusts in some areas can reach magnitude 7 to 8.

From February 2 to 5, there was a light to moderate rain in Jianghuai, Jianghan, most of Jiangnan and the eastern part of Southwest China, with local heavy rain. On the 2-4th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, Huanghuai and Northeast China.

3. Long-term weather outlook

In the next 11-14 days (February 6-9), the southern region will still be cloudy and rainy. The cumulative precipitation in Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, South China and the eastern part of Southwest China will be 10-20 mm. The area is 30-40 mm.

In the next 11-14 days, the temperature in the northern part of Northeast China, the western part of Jiangnan, Guizhou and other places will be 1-2 ℃ lower than the same period of normal years, and the temperature in most other parts of my country will be 1-2 ℃ higher than the same period of normal years, of which the eastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau will be 3 degrees higher than normal. ~4°C.

4. High-impact weather and concerns

1. Spring Festival weather

On the 27th and 28th, affected by the weak cold air, the temperature in Huanghuai and its south will continue to be low. Most areas will be 2-3°C lower than normal in the same period, and most parts of Northeast China, Jiangnan, and parts of eastern South China will be 4-4°C lower. 5°C; from the 29th, the temperature in most parts of the north will change from a significantly lower temperature in the previous period to a slightly higher temperature.

2. More snowfall in western Tibet

On the 29th and 30th, there was light to moderate snowfall in western Tibet, severe to heavy snowfall along the line from Pulan to Nyalam, and local heavy snowstorms.

3. Increased precipitation in the southern region

After February 1, the weather in most of the south will be cloudy and rainy. From the 2nd to the 5th, there will be a process of light to moderate rain in Jianghuai, Jianghan, and most of Jiangnan, with local heavy rain. In addition, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, Huanghuai and Northeast China on the 2-4th.