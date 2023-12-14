Home » Central Meteorological Observatory issues orange warning for cold wave
Central Meteorological Observatory issues orange warning for cold wave

The Central Meteorological Observatory Issues Orange Cold Wave Warning

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued an orange cold wave warning at 10:00 on December 14th. According to the observatory, a strong cold wave is expected to affect most areas of the country from 14:00 on December 14th to 08:00 on December 17th.

The temperature drop is projected to be significant, with most areas experiencing a decrease of 8~12°C from west to east and from north to south. Several regions, including central and northern Shaanxi, northern Shanxi, western Inner Mongolia, central and northern Hebei, western Beijing, eastern Liaoning, southeastern Jilin, eastern Henan, eastern and southern Jiangnan, and most of southeastern South China, are expected to see a drop of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius. In some areas, the temperature may plummet by more than 20°C.

In addition to the temperature drop, northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6 are expected in most of the affected areas, with gusts up to magnitude 7 to 9, and locally exceeding magnitude 10. Furthermore, there are strong winds of magnitude 6 to 8 and magnitude 9 to 10 in the eastern and southern sea areas.

The cold weather is expected to persist until the morning of the 17th, with the minimum temperature line of 0°C extending to southern Guizhou and northern Jiangnan, and the -10°C line located from northern Huanghuai to Qinling. In some areas of North China and northern Huanghuai, the maximum temperature is forecasted to be close to or fall below historical extreme values for the same period.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and advisories. Stay warm and stay safe.

