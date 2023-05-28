Central Meteorological Observatory: Strong rainfall in the eastern Sichuan Basin and other places in the Jianghuai region – Teller Report

Chinanews.com, May 28. According to news from the Central Meteorological Observatory on the 28th, from the 28th to the 29th, there were heavy rainfall in the Jianghuai area, the eastern part of the Sichuan Basin and other places. From day to night on May 28, there will be heavy fog with visibility less than 1 km in the eastern Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, the northern Yellow Sea, the northwestern East China Sea, the coastal waters of the Liaodong Peninsula, and the eastern coastal waters of the Shandong Peninsula.

Strong rainfall in the eastern Sichuan Basin and other places in the Jianghuai region

From the 28th to the 29th, there was heavy rainfall in the Jianghuai region and the eastern Sichuan Basin. It is estimated that from 08:00 on May 28 to 08:00 on May 29, there will be severe cases in parts of southern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan, northwestern Chongqing, eastern and southern Henan, northwestern and central eastern Anhui, northern and central Jiangsu, and northwestern Zhejiang. Heavy to heavy rains, among which there were heavy rains (100-150 mm) in parts of eastern Anhui and central Jiangsu. Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by short-term heavy rainfall (the maximum hourly rainfall is 20-50 mm, and the local area can exceed 60 mm), and there are local strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue blue rainstorm warnings at 06:00 on May 28.

There is heavy fog in the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea and other sea areas

From day to night on May 28, there will be heavy fog with visibility less than 1 km in the eastern Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, the northern Yellow Sea, the northwestern East China Sea, the coastal waters of the Liaodong Peninsula, and the eastern coastal waters of the Shandong Peninsula. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow fog warning at 06:00 on May 28.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on May 28 to 08:00 on May 29, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of most of Huanghuai, Jianghuai, eastern Jianghan, northeastern Sichuan, southern Shaanxi, and northern Chongqing. Among them, southeastern Henan, central and southeastern Anhui There were heavy rains or heavy rains (100-150 mm) in parts of the Central Plains, central Jiangsu, northeastern Sichuan, northwestern Chongqing, and southern Shaanxi. There are 4-6 winds in parts of northeast Heilongjiang and along the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang.

From 08:00 on May 29 to 08:00 on May 30, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of western Inner Mongolia, eastern and southern Shaanxi, western and southern Shanxi, western Henan, northern Zhejiang, and northeastern Sichuan Basin. Among them, the northeastern Sichuan Basin There are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-120 mm) in parts of other places. Some areas in Hexi, Gansu and other places have 4-6 winds.

From 08:00 on May 30th to 08:00 on May 31st, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northern Xinjiang and southwestern South Xinjiang Basin, northern Tibet, eastern Northwest China, northern Hebei, northern Shanxi, western Jianghuai, southern and western Jianghan, Jiangnan There were light to moderate rains in most parts, the eastern part of Southwest China, northern and western Guangxi, central and southern Guangdong, and Taiwan Island. Among them, there were heavy rains (25-30 mm) in parts of eastern Qinghai, central and western Gansu, and other places. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia, eastern Xinjiang, and Hexi, Gansu. Among them, Hexi, Gansu and other places have local 6-7 winds.

