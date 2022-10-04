1. Heavy rain in Shandong, Shaanxi, Sichuan and other places in the north, cooling down in the south and high temperature

During the day, moderate to heavy rains occurred in parts of Tianjin, eastern Liaodong Peninsula, eastern Hebei, central and northern Shandong and the peninsula, southern Shanxi, southern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan, northwestern Hubei, and western Sichuan. Local heavy rains in the south, Bazhong and Guangyuan in Sichuan.

Compared with 14:00 yesterday, the eastern part of Northwest China, the western and northern parts of North China, southern Inner Mongolia, and most of Northeast China experienced a temperature drop of 6-12 °C, and some areas in central and eastern Inner Mongolia, central Jilin and other places dropped by more than 16 °C .

During the day today, high temperatures of 35-38°C occurred in Jianghuai, most of Jiangnan, Jianghan, Chongqing, and northern Guangdong, and 39-40.8°C in parts of central and southern Anhui, eastern Hubei, northern Jiangxi, and western Zhejiang.

Second, the key weather forecast

1.Cold wave to end southern heat

Affected by the strong cold air, it is expected that from 20:00 on October 3 to 20:00 on October 6, the temperature in most parts of the central and eastern regions will generally drop by 8 to 12 °C. Parts of the northern part and the eastern part of the Sichuan Basin cooled by 12 to 16 °C. Among them, the temperature drop in parts of northeastern Jilin, southern Henan, most of Hubei, central and northern Anhui, western Jiangsu, and northern Hunan could reach more than 18 °C. On the morning of the 6th to the 7th, the minimum temperature line of 0°C will be located in the area from northern North China to central Liaoning, and the minimum temperature line of 10°C will be located in the area from northeastern Sichuan, central Hubei, southern Henan to northern Jiangsu and Anhui. There will be winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in the Yangtze River Basin and its north, and gusts of magnitude 7 to 8 in high-altitude areas and rivers and lakes (see Figures 1 and 2). There will be strong winds of magnitude 7 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 11 in the northern and eastern seas of my country.Central Meteorological Observatory10month 3day 18Continue to issue cold wave blue warningand Yellow Sea Gale Warning.

Affected by the southward cold wave, the high temperature range in the southern region has been significantly reduced and the intensity has weakened, so the high temperature yellow warning has been lifted. However, it is expected that during the day on October 4, there will still be high temperature weather above 35°C in southern Zhejiang, most of Jiangxi, Fujian, central and eastern Guangdong, and northeastern Guangxi. Among them, central and southern Jiangxi, most of Fujian and northern Guangdong, etc. In some parts of the country, the high temperature can reach above 37 ℃. After 5 days, the high temperature process ended.

Figure 1 National gale and cooling forecast map（10moon3Day20:00-6 days 20Time)

Figure 2 National minimum temperature forecast map（10moon3day 20Time-6 days 20Time)

2.Strong precipitation in Sichuan, Shaanxi, Henan and other places

From the night of October 3rd to the 6th, there were moderate to heavy rains in the northeastern Sichuan Basin, southern Shaanxi, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan and other places, heavy rains in some areas, and local heavy rains.

It is expected that from 20:00 on October 3 to 20:00 on October 4, there will be heavy to heavy rains in parts of southern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan, northern Chongqing, central and southern Henan, northwestern Hubei, northern Anhui, and northwestern Jiangsu. Among them, Shaanxi There were heavy rainstorms (100-120 mm) locally in the south and northeastern Sichuan. Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation (the maximum hourly rainfall is 20-40 mm, and the local area can exceed 50 mm), and there are local strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds (see Figure 3).The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue warning for heavy rain at 18:00 on October 3.

Figure 3 Forecast map of heavy rainfall areas across the country（10month 3Day20:00-4 days 20Time)

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 20:00 on October 3rd to 20:00 on the 4th,There are heavy to heavy rains in parts of southern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan, northern Chongqing, central and southern Henan, northwestern Hubei, northern Anhui, and northwestern Jiangsu. Among them, there are local heavy rains in southern Shaanxi and northeastern Sichuan (100~ 120 mm). Most of Inner Mongolia, most of Northeast China, northern and southeastern North China, most of Huanghuai, most of Jianghuai, eastern Jianghan, northern and eastern Jiangnan have winds of magnitude 4 to 6. Among them, Shandong Peninsula, Liaodong Peninsula, There are local winds of magnitude 6 to 8 in eastern Zhejiang and other places (see Figure 4). There will be strong winds of magnitude 8-9 and gusts of magnitude 10-11 in the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, and the northern and western waters of the Yellow Sea. The winds in some areas of the Bohai Sea can reach magnitude 10 and gusts of magnitude 11 to 12.

Figure 4 National precipitation forecast map (20:00 on October 3rd – 20:00 on the 4th)

From 20:00 on October 4th to 20:00 on the 5th,There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the northeastern Sichuan Basin, northwestern Chongqing, southern Shaanxi, central and southern Henan, central and northern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, northwestern Hubei, and southern Tibet. 55 mm). There are winds of magnitude 4 to 5 in the southeast of Heilongjiang; strong winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 to 9 in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, and northeastern South China Sea (see Figure 5).

Figure 5 National precipitation forecast map (20:00 on October 4th – 20:00 on the 5th)

From 20:00 on October 5th to 20:00 on the 6th,There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the central and northern Sichuan Basin, western central and northern Chongqing, southeastern Shaanxi, central and southern Henan, central and northern Anhui, most of Jiangsu, northwestern Hubei, and southwestern and eastern Tibet. Among them, the northeastern Sichuan Basin There are heavy rains (50-55 mm) in parts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Southwest Shaanxi and other places. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 5 in the southeast of Heilongjiang; strong winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 to 9 in the northern Yellow Sea, southern East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, and northeastern South China Sea (see Figure 6).

Figure 6 National precipitation forecast map (20:00 on October 5th – 20:00 on the 6th)

4. Influence and Concern

1. The strong cold air will affect the Huanghuai River, Hanjianghuai and other places, and pay attention to the adverse effects of strong winds and cooling weather on transportation and agricultural production; the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and other sea areas and the impact of strong winds on rivers and lakes;

2. Some areas in Sichuan, Shaanxi, Henan, northern Jiangsu and Anhui have strong rainfall and local strong convective weather, and pay attention to possible secondary disasters;

3. Pay attention to the development trend of meteorological drought in Jiangnan, northern South China and other places;

4. National Day holiday weather service.