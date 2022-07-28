The rainband moves eastward to the northlift influenceThe high temperature in the south will ease around the 30th day in the Northeast

Yesterday, heavy rains occurred in parts of Henan, Hebei, Beijing, Shanxi and other places, including Baise in Guangxi, Luoyang and Hebi in Henan, Chaoyang and Tongzhou in Beijing, Shijiazhuang in Hebei, Baoding, Hengshui and other places. The maximum hourly rainfall in Jincheng, Shanxi reached 122. mm. It is expected that from today, the rain belt will move eastward to the north, affecting the northeast region, eastern Hebei, Huanghuai and other places; there are many strong convective weather in parts of Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Guizhou and other places.

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue rainstorm warning this morning: It is estimated that today, there will be large to large areas in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia, southwestern Heilongjiang, central and western Jilin, western and northern Liaoning, central and eastern Shandong, northern Anhui, northern Jiangsu, eastern Hubei, northern and western Hunan, and southeastern Guizhou. Heavy rain, there are local heavy rain in southeastern Inner Mongolia, western Liaoning and other places. Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation, and local strong convective weather such as thunderstorms, strong winds or hail.

Tomorrow (29th), the rain will further weaken. There will be heavy rain and local heavy rain in parts of western Heilongjiang, most of Liaoning, central and eastern Shandong, eastern Anhui, and northern Jiangsu.

On the 30th, the rainfall process in the northern region basically ended, and the whole country entered a period of intermittent rainfall. There were light to moderate rains in parts of southern Sichuan, most of Yunnan, and western Guangxi, and there were heavy rains locally.

In terms of strong convection, it is expected that from this afternoon to the night, there will be short-term heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong convective weather in parts of Shandong, central and northern Anhui, central and northern Jiangsu, Zhejiang and other places. Please be careful to prevent strong winds that may cause sheds and billboards, etc. Collapse of structures, secondary disasters such as flash floods, mudslides and urban waterlogging that may be caused by heavy rainfall.

In terms of temperature, in the next ten days, most areas in southern China will continue to have high temperature weather. It is expected that around the 30th day, the range and intensity of high temperature in Jiangnan and South China will decrease. However, from August 1, the high temperature range will expand to the north, and high temperature weather will also occur in Huanghuai, southern North China, and southern Shaanxi.

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature orange warning this morning: It is expected that the highest temperature in most of Jiangnan, central and eastern South China, and southern Xinjiang will be above 37℃ during the daytime. Among them, the highest temperature in parts of central Zhejiang, central Jiangxi, southern Xinjiang Basin and Turpan can reach above 40℃ .

In addition, there is currently tropical disturbance activity on the ocean east of the Philippines, and it is expected that it may intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours and gradually approach the southern part of the Yellow Sea in my country. Due to the larger vortex on its west side, the forecast uncertainty of the later path and intensity is large, and the Central Meteorological Observatory will update the relevant situation in real time.

Meteorological experts reminded that the precipitation process in the northern region today and tomorrow is dominated by stable precipitation, with long precipitation time, large local cumulative rainfall, or some extremes. The public is requested to be vigilant, stay away from reservoirs, rivers, etc., reduce outdoor activity time, and pay attention to traffic safety.