1. In the past 10 days, there has been less precipitation in most parts of the country, and there has been extremely cold weather in northern Heilongjiang

In the past 10 days (January 16-25), the cumulative precipitation in Jianghuai, eastern Jiangnan and other places has been 10-20 mm, and the local area has exceeded 25 mm. The precipitation in most of the rest of my country is relatively weak.

In the past 10 days, the temperature in Tibet, southern Qinghai, and northwestern Yunnan was 1-4°C higher than normal in the same period; the temperature in Northwest China, western and northern North China, Heilongjiang, Sichuan Basin, and western Guizhou was 2-4°C lower. Locally lower than 6 ℃. In the early morning of the 22nd, due to the continued influence of the Northeast Asian low vortex, the local daily minimum temperature in the northwest of Heilongjiang dropped to -53°C, breaking the historical record for the lowest temperature since the station was built.

2. In the next 10 days, the temperature in the northern region will fluctuate more and the precipitation in the central and eastern regions will be less

In the next 10 days (January 26-February 4), there will be 10 to 30 mm of precipitation in southwest Tibet, with local areas exceeding 50 mm, which is 50% to 1 times more than the same period of normal years, and more than 2 times more locally; Precipitation is still scarce in most parts of the central and eastern regions. The cumulative precipitation in northern and western Jiangnan, northern southern China, and Guizhou is 5-15 mm, which is 30-70% lower than normal for the same period.

In the next 10 days, the average temperature in most of Tibet, southern Qinghai, and northwestern Yunnan will be 2-4°C higher than normal, and Xinjiang, western Gansu, northwestern Qinghai, and Heilongjiang will be 1-3°C lower. The local area is lower by more than 4°C; the temperature in most other parts of China is close to the same period of the year.

Main weather process:

From the 26th to the 28th, due to the influence of the weak cold air, some areas in the central and eastern parts of China will experience a drop in temperature of 4-6°C, and the local temperature drop will exceed 8°C. The above-mentioned areas will be accompanied by 4-6 winds, and gusts in some areas can reach 7-8 class.

From the 29th to the 30th, there will be light to moderate snow in western Tibet, heavy to heavy snow in the line from Purang to Nyalam, and local heavy snow.

From the 31st to the 2nd of February, due to the influence of the strong cold air, the temperature will drop by 4~6°C from west to east in most parts of my country, and the temperature drop in eastern Inner Mongolia, most of North China, and the southern part of Northeast China will reach about 10°C. Most areas north of the Yangtze River are accompanied by winds of magnitude 4 to 6, and gusts in some areas can reach magnitude 7 to 8.

From February 2 to 4, there was a light to moderate rain in Jianghuai, Jianghan, most of Jiangnan and the eastern part of Southwest China.

3. Long-term weather outlook

In the next 11-14 days (February 5-8), precipitation in the southern region will show an increasing trend. The cumulative precipitation in the southeast of Northwest China, western Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, South China and the east of Southwest China will be 5-15 mm. Some areas in Jiangnan, South China and other places have 20-40 mm.

In the next 11-14 days, the average temperature in the eastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Yunnan, and South China will be 1-3°C higher than the same period of normal years, and the temperature in the southeastern part of Northwest China and the Sichuan Basin will be 1-2°C lower than the same period in normal years. The temperature in the region is close to the same period of the year.

4. High-impact weather and concerns

1. Spring Festival weather

From the 26th to the 28th, due to the influence of the weak cold air, the temperature in central and eastern my country will continue to be low. Most areas will be 2-3°C lower than normal in the same period, and most parts of Northeast China, Jiangnan, and parts of eastern South China will be 4-5°C lower; From the 29th, the temperature in most parts of the north will change from the previous significantly lower to slightly higher.

2. More snowfall in western Tibet

On the 29th and 30th, there was light to moderate snowfall in western Tibet, severe to heavy snowfall along the line from Pulan to Nyalam, and local heavy snowstorms.