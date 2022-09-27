1. The past10Temperatures high in most parts of the country Significantly more rainfall in the eastern part of the southwest and northeast

In the past 10 days (September 17-26), the average temperature in Xinjiang, Gansu, eastern North China, western Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, South China, Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau, and Qinghai-Tibet Plateau was 1-3°C higher than the same period of the previous year. On the high side 4 ~ 5 ℃.

In the past 10 days, the cumulative rainfall in southern Shaanxi, Sichuan Basin, western Yunnan, southern South China, and eastern Northeast China has been 50-80 mm, 100-130 mm in some areas, and more than 150 mm locally; the cumulative rainfall in most of the above-mentioned areas The volume was 50 to 1 times higher than that of the same period of the previous year, and the local area was more than 2 times higher. The rainfall in most of the rest of China is less than 50%.

2. Future10skyHuanghuai, North China, Sichuan Basinetc.WillStronger rainfall and stronger cold air will affect my country

In the next 10 days (September 27-October 6), eastern Tibet, most of Sichuan, Chongqing, western Hubei, southern Gansu, Shaanxi, central and southern Shanxi, southern Hebei, northern Henan, Shandong, northern Jiangsu and Anhui, and southern South China And the accumulated precipitation in southern Yunnan and other places is generally 30-60 mm, 70-100 mm in some areas, and more than 140 mm locally; the accumulated rainfall in most of the above-mentioned areas is 50% to 1 times more than the same period of the previous year, and the local area is more than 100 mm. 2 times more. Rainfall is still sparse in most areas of Jianghuai, Jiangnan and other places, and meteorological drought will continue to develop.

In the next 10 days, a strong cold air will affect Xinjiang from the 30th, and then move eastward to affect the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and its north. The temperature in most areas of Xinjiang, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai and other places will change from the previous high to 1-3 ℃ lower, and the temperature in some parts of northern Xinjiang will be 4-6 ℃ lower; the temperature in most of the rest of my country It is still high, with a high temperature of 2 to 5 °C in most of Jiangnan and northern South China.

hostTo Weather Process:

From the 30th to October 2nd, there were moderate to heavy rains in northern Sichuan, Shaanxi, southern North China, northern Huanghuai and other places, heavy rains in some areas, local heavy rains, and local strong convective weather accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation or lightning; In addition, from the 3rd to the 5th, there will be moderate to heavy rains in the northern Sichuan Basin, eastern Northwest China, North China, Huanghuai, western Jianghan and other places, and heavy rains in some areas.

From the 30th to October 2nd, affected by the strong cold air, the temperature in Xinjiang, central and western Inner Mongolia, Gansu and other places dropped by 4-8°C, and the local temperature dropped by 10-14°C; after that, on the 3-5th, the cold air continued to the east. Moving to the south will affect my country. The temperature in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and its northern areas generally drops by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius, and some areas exceed 12 degrees Celsius; the above areas will be accompanied by northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6.

3. The future11-14day weather outlook

In the next 11-14 days (October 7-10), the cumulative rainfall in the southeast of Northwest China, Jianghan, Southwest China, eastern Tibet and southern South China will be 10-20 mm, and the local area will be 30-60 mm; The precipitation in some areas is 40-70% higher than the same period of the normal year, and the local area is more than 1 times higher.

In the next 11-14 days, the average temperature in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and most areas in the north will be 1-3°C lower than the same period of normal years, and the average temperature in southern Jiangnan and South China will be 1-2°C higher than normal.

4. High-impact weather and concerns

1.Huanghuai, North China, Sichuan Basinetc.there will be strong rain

In the next 10 days, there will be heavy rainfall in parts of the Sichuan Basin, the eastern part of the Northwest, North China, Huanghuai, Jianghan and other places, and some areas will experience heavy rains and local heavy rains. The main precipitation period is from 30th to October 2nd and from October 3rd to 5th.

2.Stronger cold air will affect my country

From the 30th to October 5th, a strong cold air began to affect our country from Xinjiang. Affected by it, there will be large-scale cooling, precipitation and strong winds in Xinjiang, the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and its north.

3.typhoon

From the 27th to the 29th, due to the influence of typhoon “Olu”, there will be relatively heavy wind and rain in the South China Sea and the coastal areas of South China. There will be heavy to heavy rain in some areas of Hainan Island, and local heavy rain.

In addition, in the next 10 days, there will be another typhoon in the Northwest Pacific or the South China Sea, which may once again bring heavy wind and rain to the South China Sea and the coast of South China.

4. There is a high temperature process in Jiangnan and South China

From October 1 to 4, there will be a wide range of high-temperature weather processes in Jiangnan and northern South China, with the daily maximum temperature generally ranging from 35 to 37 °C.