At 13:00 today (5th), the center of typhoon “Xuanlannuo” is located in the northern part of the East China Sea, about 295 kilometers northeast of Zhujiajian Island in Zhejiang Province. The maximum wind force near the center is 16, and the intensity is still a super typhoon. . Today and tomorrow, some sea areas in eastern my country will continue to have strong winds.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that “Xuan Lan Nuo” will move northward and northeast at a speed of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour, and its intensity will gradually weaken. It will land or brush across the southern coast of South Korea from the morning to the morning of September 6, and then enter Japan. Sea, moving rapidly to the northeast, and gradually transformed into an extratropical cyclone.

Affected by the super typhoon “Xuanlannuo”, from 14:00 on September 5 to 14:00 on the 6th, the Bashi Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the East China Sea, the central and southern part of the Yellow Sea, the Yangtze River Estuary, Hangzhou Bay, and the southeastern coast of Taiwan Island. , as well as northeastern Zhejiang, Shanghai, eastern Jiangsu and the coast will have strong winds of magnitude 6 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 11, including winds of magnitude 10 to 12 in the northern East China Sea, southern Yellow Sea, Hangzhou Bay, and the coast of northeastern Zhejiang, with gusts of 11 At level 13, the wind force on the sea near the center of “Xuan Lannuo” was 13 to 16, and the gust could reach level 17 and above.

Central Meteorological Observatory: There will be wind and rain along the coast of the Yangtze River Delta, and the rain will move to the Northeast tomorrow

According to monitoring, yesterday (4th) from day to night, typhoon “Xuanlannuo” gradually approached the eastern coast of my country, and its western cloud system has covered Zhejiang, Shanghai and other places. Affected by this, some areas in eastern my country experienced heavy to heavy rain. The rainfall brought by the typhoon during the day will mainly be concentrated in the coastal areas of the Yangtze River Delta, and the rainfall belt will go north tomorrow.

According to the monitoring of the Central Meteorological Observatory, due to the influence of the cloud system outside the typhoon “Xuanlannuo”, from 8:00 yesterday to 6:00 this morning, there were heavy rains or heavy rains in northeastern Zhejiang, eastern Shanghai, southeastern Jiangsu, and central and northern Taiwan Island. Shaoxing, Zhejiang , Ningbo, Jinhua and other places have rained heavy rain with a rainfall of 100-248 mm. It is expected that during the daytime, there will be windy and rainy weather along the coast of the Yangtze River Delta region, with heavy to heavy rains in northeastern Zhejiang, Shanghai, and southeastern Jiangsu.

As the typhoon turns to the northeast, the precipitation in East China will tend to weaken. It is expected that from the night of the 5th to the 6th, the “Xuanlannuo” heading north will jointly affect the northeast region with the northeast cold vortex. There will be moderate to heavy rain in eastern Jilin, eastern Heilongjiang and other places, and heavy rain in some areas. In addition, affected by the cold vortex, there will be convective weather in the central part of the Northeast during the day on the 5th. Local areas such as southwestern Heilongjiang and central Jilin should be alert to the adverse effects of thunderstorms, strong winds or hail.

Meteorological experts reminded that recently, due to the influence of typhoon “Xuanlannuo”, there have been heavy rainfall in Ningbo, Shaoxing and other places in Zhejiang, and the risk of geological disasters in some areas is high. The winds in northeastern Zhejiang, Shanghai, eastern Jiangsu and the coast are strong, please everyone Take precautions and stay away from billboards, temporary structures, etc.