This year’s No. 7 typhoon “Mulan” landed on the coast of northeastern Vietnam around 4:30 a.m. today (11th), with a maximum wind force of magnitude 8 when it landed.

The weakening of typhoon “Mulan” will still affect South China and southern waters

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that the weakened tropical depression of “Mulan” will move westward at a speed of 15-20 kilometers per hour, and gradually weaken and dissipate.

As the intensity of “Mulan” and its impact on my country have weakened significantly, the Central Meteorological Observatory lifted the typhoon blue warning at 6 am this morning.

From 08:00 on August 11 to 08:00 on the 12th, there were still heavy to heavy rains in southern Yunnan, southern Guangxi, the coastal areas of south-eastern Guangxi, and the northwestern coast of Hainan Island. Among them, there were local heavy rains (100-120 mm) in southern Yunnan. .

There are persistent high temperatures in Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and other places

In terms of temperature, affected by the wind and rain brought by typhoon “Mulan”, the high temperature weather in many parts of southern China has been alleviated. However, since the impact of typhoons on the land from the formation to the end is mainly in southern China, the heat in other parts of the south is still difficult to eliminate.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that during the daytime today (11th), Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guizhou and other places will still have high temperature weather of 35 to 39 ℃ , some areas can reach above 40 ℃.

Ro-ro passenger ships in Qiongzhou Strait resume ferrying from 23:00 on the 10th

The reporter learned from the Zhanjiang Maritime Safety Administration of Guangdong yesterday (10th) that the typhoon “Mulan” gradually disappeared, the wind on the sea surface of the Qiongzhou Strait weakened, and the ro-ro passenger ships reached the navigable conditions.