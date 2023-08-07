Home » Centralism and corruption – El Mercurio newspaper
We Cuencans are so suspicious of corruption and we feel so shocked by the evidence that every day reveals more of the state of moral decomposition of the State structure, that we almost shout out that we demand that it stop, without having any certainty that this will happen if we let, once again, those who are part of this deadly deterioration be the ones to solve it. Actually, they cannot do it, because many thrive on that corrupted warp.

Several local citizens have always denounced the horror and venality of centralism and the damage it has caused and causes to the high interests of improvement and prosperity to which we aspire. The centralizing system is conceptually incorrect and, above all, disastrous, because it is propitious ground for theft and corruption.

The voice of those who permanently fought against centralism has permeated important citizen groups that now not only protest the attempts at centralization, but also fight against them using legal resources, which have always been the most powerful possibilities of action that the legal system has provided. established, to oppose impropriety and abuse. I think that’s the way. It is the most direct and effective way, because it is covered with the possibility of the use of legitimate force to guarantee that its resolutions are fully complied with. Between us, we do not always assume this possibility, preferring to carry out various procedures to try to solve the problems. This attitude, in the case of public administration, is naive and has never resolved anything.

Despite its precariousness, the Ecuadorian judicial system is the most effective space to fight forcefully against what affects and harms not only individuals, but also communities. (EITHER)

