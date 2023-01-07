Original title: National Medical Insurance Bureau: Centralized acceptance of first quotations for new crown treatment drugs, nationwide

In order to adapt to the new situation and new tasks of the prevention and control of the new crown virus infection, the National Medical Security Administration focuses on “health protection and severe disease prevention”, supports the diversified supply of new crown treatment drugs, gives full play to the decisive role of the market, better plays the role of the government, stimulates the vitality of innovation, and maintains For the public interest, strengthen the supervision of the price behavior of new crown treatment drugs, and promote the fairness and accessibility of new crown treatment drugs. According to the “Price Law of the People’s Republic of China” and “Pharmaceutical Administration Law of the People’s Republic of China“, the “Guidelines for the Formation of New Crown Treatment Drug Prices (Trial)” was formulated and implemented on a trial basis . The guidelines make provisions in thirteen aspects including the scope of application.

The “Guidelines” stipulate that starting from January 1, 2023, the new crown treatment drugs approved by the national drug regulatory department for marketing (including conditional marketing) shall apply to these guidelines. The new coronavirus treatment drugs referred to in these guidelines refer to drugs that directly target the new coronavirus and have the effect of blocking infection or virus replication, excluding symptoms such as relief of high fever, cough, pain, and symptomatic treatment such as immune regulation, anticoagulation, and life support. of generic drugs. New crown treatment drugs implement market-adjusted prices in accordance with the law, and pharmaceutical companies independently set sales prices. Pharmaceutical companies should follow the principles of fairness and legality, honesty and credit, and quality-price consistency, comprehensively consider factors such as production and operation costs, market supply and demand, and clinical treatment value to set prices, strive to improve production and operation to reduce costs, and fully consider the impact of sales scale on production and operation costs. Share the role, dynamically adjust prices, take the initiative to take social responsibility, and keep the profit level within a reasonable range. The medical insurance department actively supports the innovation and development of pharmaceutical companies, encourages pharmaceutical companies to develop and produce new crown treatment drugs, respects the specific prices independently set by pharmaceutical companies, deepens the reform of streamlining administration and delegating power, combining decentralization and management, and optimizing services. Provide guidelines for pharmaceutical companies to formulate the prices of new crown treatment drugs, improve the overall efficiency of new crown treatment drugs linked to the network, and encourage pharmaceutical companies to exercise their independent pricing power in an open, transparent and reasonable manner by strengthening pre-event, interim and post-event supervision. For the first time, new crown therapeutic drugs entered the domestic pharmaceutical centralized procurement market for sale, and implemented centralized acceptance of initial quotations, which were accepted nationwide.

