centre, necropolis, surroundings — idealista/news

Grotte di Castro is one of the most characteristic villages in the area Lake Bolsena: a few kilometers from its shores there is, therefore, this beautiful town with an ancient history. It was in fact conquered by the Romans but later destroyed by the Lombards: it reappeared in official documents only in the 11th century. However, as demonstrated by archaeological sites, the Etruscan past still remains alive. If you find yourself on Lake Bolsena, visiting it is almost a must: here it is what to see in Grotte di Castro.

What to visit in the historic center of Grotte di Castro

To best enter the atmosphere of this village, the only way is to walk through the narrow streets of the historic center. Its structure recalls a medieval past and the churches or palaces you will encounter will embellish your visit. Add to your itinerary:

Basilica of Santa Maria del Suffragio, dating back to the 17th century. The style is obviously baroque and inside you will find beautiful wooden friezes. Speaking of churches we must include the Church of San Pietro Apostolofrom the 11th century, commissioned by Matilde of Canossa. The Town Hall is also very beautiful, dating back to the 16th century and also called Vignola Palacefor being designed by the famous architect.Also, don’t miss the archaeological Museumwhich houses a rich collection of finds dating back to the Etruscan period.

Necropolis of Grotte di Castro: opening hours and prices

Even if it is not exactly located in the historic center, the Necropolis of Centocamere It’s a site you can’t miss. It is a formidable testimony to the Etruscan period and includes many fall connected to each other with tunnels and passages. This is why the particular name given to the necropolis.

According to studies, the necropolis covers a historical period starting from 7th century BC. There is also no shortage of evidence of subsequent uses: in the Middle Ages this necropolis was used for breeding birds.

To visit the Archaeological Museum and the Necropolis of Centocamere you must respect the opening time and, in particular, in summer (April/September) the site is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10.30am to 1pm and from 3.30pm to 6pm. In winter, however, it is only open on weekends from 10am :30pm to 1pm, with the exception of Saturdays when the site can also be visited in the afternoon.

Regarding the coststhe full ticket is 8 euros, while the reduced one is 5. There are free tickets for various categories.

What to eat in Grotte di Castro: typical dishes

The visit to Grotte di Castro would not be complete without tasting the local dishes. The town offers a variety of restaurants and trattorias where you can taste the traditional cuisine of Tuscia and Lake Bolsena.

Among the typical products of the village, the Potatoes from the Alto Viterbo areabut also oil, cheeses, cured meats and wines, including Aleatico DOC.

From a food and wine point of view, the town comes alive estatewhen food-themed festivals and events are held: in these circumstances it will be possible to taste the best zero-kilometre products of the area.

What to see in the surroundings of Grotte di Castro

After visiting Grotte di Castro, there are other villages or towns that may interest you a short distance away.

An unmissable stop is the medieval village of Bolsenaknown for its historic center and the imposing Rocca Monaldeschi, which offers a breathtaking view of the lake. A visit to the charming town of Orvietoknown for the Cathedral and the Well of San Patrizio. Finally, among other destinations near Lake Bolsena, it reaches up to Civita di Bagnoregio, a medieval city that is scenically located in the center of a valley. There “dying city”as it has been nicknamed, is definitely worth a visit.

Living in Castro Caves

Grotte di Castro is one of the treasures of Tuscia. Its temperate climate, proximity to the lake and a lush nature make it the perfect place to decide to move or spend your holidays. With idealista you will be able to discover every aspect of this country and choose the house that best suits your interests: