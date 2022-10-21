A Ukrainian teenager who discovers what “fear” is by joining his brother in Rome not to study at the university, as he had dreamed of, but to escape the war. The still little sister who is still capable of dreaming but aware of having to “grow up quickly”. The father who remains in Ukraine and leaves for the front in disbelief of having to take part in a war between brothers, Russians and Ukrainians. The mother unable to show herself strong to her children when she has to leave the country, all the more so when the news arrives that her husband died in combat. And the older son who welcomes them to Rome but addresses a warning to the Italians: “Remember that those who have escaped from the war are not crazy: he is only afraid”. This is the plot of the story that won the contest “Writing does not go into exile”, organized in schools by the Centro Astalli for refugees.

Every year the Italian branch of the Jesuit Refugee Service organizes a literary competition for high schools, “Writing does not go into exile”, for high schools, and “We write in color” for middle school. Since this year, a prize has also been set up for a poetry competition, “Different verses – The poetics of plurality”, named in memory of Mariana Mareme Mbaye, a refugee from Mauritania who was welcomed by the Astalli Center. After having met a refugee, or a believer of another religion, they have to compose a theme, realistic or fictional, on a theme such as the right to asylum, immigration, interreligious dialogue, intercultural society.

The winning story about Ukraine, which breaks down the great story into “Five voices” – this is the title – of the members of a family who are overwhelmed by that story is Ernesto Mascioli of the “Vito Volterra” scientific high school in Ciampino. He was awarded during a school party held in the auditorium of the Massimiliano Massimo institute at EUR. The prize for middle schools was won by Caterina Falcone of the comprehensive institute “Santa Maria delle Mole” in Marino with “The secret ingredient”, a story inspired by the true story of a Congolese refugee who learned to cook with recipes from her country and, in fact, a secret ingredient that her mother taught her, love. Finally, on the stage of the winners, Daria Stigliani of the comprehensive institute “Via Tedeschi” in Rome with the poem “Addio terra madre”.

In addition to the war in Ukraine, which took center stage in the competition, the situation of refugees in Italy and their children, the protest of Iranian women, the story of the volleyball champion Paola Egonu are some of the issues raised in the presence of over 800 students from over 15 Italian cities. Marino Sinibaldi (president of the Center for Book and Reading), the writers Melania Mazzucco and Jhumpa Lahiri, the actors Antonella Attili and Massimo Wertmüller, the photographer Mohamed Keita, the activist and choreographer Sonny Olumati, and the world of sport took part. Claudio Donatelli, athletic trainer of the national football team and the Olympic triplist Andy Diaz. Giovanni Anversa, RAI journalist, presented the morning, enriched by the musical interventions of Awa Fall. The school, for Father Camillo Ripamonti, president of the Centro Astalli, “helps to create a favorable climate of coexistence between different cultures”. At school, students “constitute that” true “citizenship which many of them, despite being born in Italy, are denied by the bureaucracy”.