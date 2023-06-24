Centro Caribe Sports thanks President Bukele for assuming the challenge of organizing the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023

El Salvador continues to stand out for its ability to organize events of international stature, as a result of the progress that the country has made during the Government of President Nayib Bukele. Today, once again this has been demonstrated, during the inauguration of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

This is recognized by the authorities that represent this sports fair. The president of Centro Caribe Sports, Luis Mejía Oviedo, thanked El Salvador for assuming the great challenge of hosting this event and applauded the efforts made so that everything was ready in such a short time.

“Thanks to President Bukele, you have given us a great lesson, it is the lesson of having faith, of trusting ourselves. From the first contact we had, he firmly expressed that these games would be the opportunity to present this country as El Salvador, which it is today, a safe country, of hard-working people, who assumed the challenge of organizing the Central American and Caribbean Games with an impressive crossing”he stated.

He maintained that the country in just a year and a half made a gigantic effort, in the face of the disbelief of many who thought that time would not allow them to carry out the works required for this sports fair.

Mejía pointed out that the granting of the games is done eight years in advance; However, due to the emergency generated by COVID-19, this event was left without a venue, after Panama resigned from organizing them. It was there that El Salvador came to the rescue, since President Bukele opted for hope, openness, the union of peoples and the work of the people.

Meanwhile, the president of the Organizing Committee for the Central American and Caribbean Games (COSSAN), Yamil Bukele, highlighted the challenge that the country faced with the organization of this sports fair. “The path to get to this point has not been easy. What others take four, six and even eight years to organize, we have done it in less than a year and a half”.

The opening ceremony ended with the participation of the American DJ and producer, Marshmello, who put the touch of electronic music on Friday night.

