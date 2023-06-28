Centrópolis celebrates 20 years as the newspaper of downtown Medellín

From Los Angeles to San Benito, from Las Palmas to the Sacred Heart, going up and down Maracaibo, La Playa, or San Juan, the center is a place where endless stories are concentrated, a work of art that the more you look at it the more has to tell

Twenty years ago, when the world was different and the new millennium was just beginning, the chaotic dynamics of this territory were not so different from today. It was at this time that the board of directors of Corpocentro considered that it was necessary to give life to a printed medium where thousands of stories, opinions, complaints and ideas could be gathered from all those who lived, visited or worked in the center of Medellín.

Thus, in June 2003, in tabloid size and white paper, the Centrópolis Newspaper was printed for the first time, in order to give visibility to the voices of this sector.

To see the Center better

As its first cover says: “To see the Center better, Centrópolis, the Newspaper of the Center of Medellín, was born with the intention of being an open, pluralistic means of communication and in which different opinions on the same topic can be expressed. The newspaper also seeks to achieve a center that has the dimension of a truly public space, a space for all citizens. And this does not only have to do with the physical, the public nature refers to the fact that it is socially diverse, which is one of the greatest assets of the center: that the employee can walk together with the housewife, that the pensioner and the young, that the industrialist give way to the taxi driver, that the student can ask the doorman of a building for directions, that it be a space without exclusions. The center must be a prism in which the heterogeneity of the city is reflected, without privileges, where we are all equal”.

It’s hard to know how far those early developers thought they would go with their new medium, yet 20 years later Centrópolis remains vibrant. During this time, the newspaper has narrated one after another the changes it has seen, not only Comuna 10, but the entire city.

The recovery of the Pedrero and its transformation into the Parque de las Luces, the restoration of the Carré y Vásquez or La Alhambra buildings, the commissioning of the Metrocables and the Metroplús, the controversy surrounding the Oriental pyramids, the multiple interventions in the church of La Veracruz or the Lido theater. All these events have been preserved in time within its pages.

However, Centrópolis has also reported problems that have remained the same or worse over the years. The improper occupation of public space, crime, micro-trafficking, difficult mobility, informality; These are issues that have been discussed year after year without fail in this medium, and whose solution, 20 years later, still seems to be far away.

In spite of everything, we must celebrate an achievement that few projects of this class reach, the will to maintain itself over time has not come from just one, many people have done their part in the task of not letting the downtown newspaper die, and today we celebrate each of them.

A little history

Centrópolis was born as an informative bulletin that was delivered door to door, it contained the main news that arose during Corpocentro’s meetings with the businessmen of the territory.

As a result of this strategy, the executive management of the Corporation came up with the idea of ​​having a newspaper that would help establish bridges between the community and the Mayor’s Office to work efficiently for the center.

Thus, in June 2003, the Centrópolis Newspaper circulated for the first time. The name was suggested by a communicator named Carvajal who worked with Corpocentro. And although at first the newspaper was administered directly by the Corporation, later it was thought that the arduous task should be in the hands of experts, for this reason, in 2005 the company Vivir en el Poblado assumed the general administration of the medium.

Between 2005 and 2011, a group of two journalists and two designers were in charge of turning Centrópolis into a sectoral newspaper, which included specific information on the center and was a bridge between the communities and the Municipal Administration.

This is how Hernán Vanegas, a journalist for the media at that time, told Centrópolis years ago. “We received it as a small eight-page newspaper and we gave it a 12-page body in its print edition, but in order for it to have a greater presence, we also started with the web edition in January 2006,” said Hernán.

And although few newspapers of its style had succeeded in Medellín, Centrópolis was taking flight. By 2007, the newspaper was already printing up to 20,000 copies, and its online edition had up to 40,000 visits, positioning itself more and more in the community as a channel between civilians and the State.

“Civic leaders and people from the community knew that what was published in the newspaper had an echo in the Mayor’s Office and in other entities,” says Vanegas.

This is how, when Sergio Fajardo’s administration in the Mayor’s Office ended, it became a means to ask questions and achieve debates regarding the need to have a Center Management.

Today, thanks to its publications, it has been possible to strengthen the agreements between the Administration and the community on various issues, as well as to generate pressure so that the promises are fulfilled.

other satisfactions

Centrópolis has obtained different awards that reflect its painstaking work, especially in the last decade. One of the first was the recognition obtained in 2012 as one of the six best alternative newspapers that develops communication-mobilization strategies in the community, granted by UNE at the Eighth Meeting of Alternative Media held in September 2012.

It also won Best Community Print Media (2014), Best Printed breaking latest news (2016), Best Graphic Reporting (2017), Best Alternative Journalism Proposal and Best breaking latest news (2019), all at the City of Medellín Community Journalism Awards.

In 2019, he was recognized as Best Alternative Media at the Manuel del Socorro Rodríguez Journalism Awards organized by the Medellín Press Club. It has been awarded an honorable mention in the Best Alternative Media in the Press category (Cipa Awards 2017), Special Mention in the “Dream the Territory” Category, at the 2019 Community Journalism Awards. Best Print Media in the Journalism Award Mayor’s Office of Medellín (2020), Recognition by the Management of the Center (Centro ConSentido) in the Journalism Award Alcaldía de Medellín (2021), Journalistic Recognition in the Tourism category of the CIPA Awards (2022) and Best Printed Media and Journalistic Recognition in the Mobility category of the Medellín Mayor’s Office Journalism Award (2022).

As for its web version, growth has been exponential since 2006 when it was decided to take on the challenge of migrating the information from Centrópolis to virtuality. Today it is in the 11th position of the most read media in Antioquia, reaching up to half a million page views in a month.

Despite the challenge of nurturing and keeping alive a non-profit community medium, which is distributed free of charge to citizens, the commitment of those behind it to continue reporting impartially on a territory where Remarkable events happen every day.

CENTRÓPOLIS has added 285 editions in these 20 years with a print run of 20,000 copies per month at no cost to its readers.

