Home » Centuries-old boardwalk discovered | Message @ Archeology Online
News

Centuries-old boardwalk discovered | Message @ Archeology Online

by admin
Centuries-old boardwalk discovered | Message @ Archeology Online

The community breaking latest news from 1592 provides the first references to the Bohlenweg, which was once the town’s thoroughfare and represented an important long-distance route between Nuremberg and Frankfurt. It says that the residents were asked to maintain the path and, where necessary, repair it. Dendrochronological dating of pine planks recovered during the current excavations revealed that they were felled in 1773.

In 1790, the people of Fürth were treated to a very special spectacle: on September 27th, a procession with noble carriages and horses paraded through Burgfarrnbach to ceremoniously accompany the valuable imperial jewels such as the imperial crown and the Holy Lance – the treasure of the German emperors and kings. By this time at the latest, the wooden plank path must have been expanded into a paved road following the Berlin model.

With every plank uncovered, fascinating relics emerge, offering an insight into everyday life in past centuries. Buttons, horseshoes and even a silver coin from the early modern period have already been discovered. While experts continue to work on recovering a particularly well-preserved part of the path and preserving it for research and presentation purposes, the exposure of the boardwalk will add an important chapter to the history of Middle Franconia.

See also  To prison accused of femicide of a merchant that occurred in Sogamoso – news

You may also like

Valledupar students are still waiting for school transportation

Vasseur on Bearman “I don’t want to jump...

co-opted, customary chief David Matadi Kibala will sit...

He won the United States lottery, 30% of...

Pereira Velodrome cannot be forgotten!

OSCAR 2024 – The statements of Paolo Del...

Checkmate of the cabal against the seat of...

“Neider” was captured for the crime of qualified...

the cryptocurrency updates historical highs above $71,500 From...

La Tempete des Tropiques: “Ticket to rule Kinshasa,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy