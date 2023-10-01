Century-Old Communities and Underwater Caves Reemerge as Texas Lake Reaches Record Low Water Levels

Historically Low Water Levels in Texas Reveal Underwater Caves and Remains of Ancient Communities

(CNN) – The drought-stricken Canyon Lake in Texas has revealed a hidden world as its water levels continue to plummet. The receding waters have unveiled an underwater cave and the remains of communities that existed more than a century ago.

Canyon Lake, located in Comal County, northeast of San Antonio, is a man-made lake constructed in 1958 to prevent flooding and conserve water. It covers an expansive 3,318 acres and boasts a shoreline of 128 km. However, due to a lack of rainfall during the summer and high temperatures, the lake is currently experiencing record low water levels. On Wednesday, the water level plummeted to 271 meters, almost five meters below its usual mark and the lowest recorded level in recent history, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Local resident JM Pérez managed to capture stunning images of the underwater cave that emerged on Tuesday. Pérez, who works at the lake, described the sight as bittersweet. “I’ve been watching it fall. Now we are just over 5 meters deep. It is very sad to see but on the other hand, it is very cool to see some of the hidden caves. Also, the history that is coming to the surface,” Pérez revealed to CNN.

The submerged towns of Hancock and Crane’s Mill, established by German immigrants in the 1850s, have resurfaced due to the dropping water levels. Pérez’s photographs also showcase the remains of a house and the Hancock Bridge, symbolizing the rich history lying beneath the lake’s surface.

Porsche Devol, another local resident, captured images on September 2 that depicted only a small part of the cave visible. However, recent photos exhibit a significantly larger entrance with striking rock formations and stalactites hanging from the ceiling. “I haven’t seen the water level this low since I moved here. It’s actually a little sad,” Devol confessed to CNN.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, responsible for monitoring the water levels in the lake, has emphasized the safety concerns arising from the situation. Recreational facilities along the lakeside have been shut down due to the low water levels. Moreover, the receding waters have brought garbage and other items to the surface. Clay Church, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, disclosed that dumped items, particularly old tires, have been commonly found as the lake level drops.

Visitors have also been cautioned about increased underwater hazards, such as tree stumps and large rocks. “These hazards present increased risks to boaters and swimmers,” Church warned.

As the water levels continue to decline, locals and authorities are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring the safety of those visiting the lake. Meanwhile, historians and archaeologists are excited by the unprecedented opportunity to explore the remnants of the past that have emerged from the depths of Canyon Lake.

