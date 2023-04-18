CEO and his Promigas Foundation, carry out a training program for young people in medium and low voltage – news

The fourth cohort of Soy TEC 4.0 starts in Villa Don Bosco, in Santander de Quilichao.

CEO-a Promigas company and its Foundation, in alliance with the Pious Salesian Society-Villa Don Bosco Training Center, committed to the training of young people from Cauca, will advance the fourth cohort of the Soy Tec 4.0 program, which aims at training in media and low voltage, whose registrations are open until Tuesday, April 25.

“I am TEC 4.0 offers 30 scholarships for young people between the ages of 18 and 28 in training as medium and low voltage electrical technicians and at CEO we are excited to open the doors to a new generation of young people who will have the opportunity to train and connect with job opportunities. formal employment to generate better income at home. We are committed to continue providing training spaces to young people who want to improve their quality of life”, explained Omar Serrano, general manager of CEO.

In this sense, he reiterated that “I am TEC 4.0 will last for 12 months and the students, a monthly bonus for food, endowment and didactic material for their training, which has two great advantages, the first is that their practical stage will be carried out with CEO contractors, and the second, they have the opportunity, once their training, to be linked to a job offer with the Company”.

“This initiative is aligned with our More Youth Employment program, with which we seek to increase job access for young people in vulnerable conditions through relevant training and making a connection between supply and demand. In this case, of future young electricians”, indicated Marcela Dávila, executive director of the Promigas Foundation.

Interested young people must fill out the registration form and upload the supporting documents on the website https://fundacionpromigas.org.co/soytec40/until next Tuesday April 25th. Among the requirements that must be met are: age between 18 and 28 years, have a level of education: minimum ninth grade approved and have availability for face-to-face training at the Villa Don Bosco Training Center, located in the Dominguillo de Santander de Quilichao: eight (8) hours a day from Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.