23 electrical transformers, 486 supports and 17 kilometers of medium and low voltage networks will be relocated.

CEO and the company Nuevo Cauca SAS sealed an inter-institutional alliance of the private sector for the delivery of the new dual carriageway Popayán – Santander de Quilichao, a project that will benefit more than 550,000 inhabitants of the municipalities of Popayán, Totoró, Cajibío, Piendamó, Caldono and Santander de Quilichao, mainly.

The general managers, Omar Serrano Rueda from the Western Energy Company (CEO) and Julián Antonio Navarro, from Nuevo Cauca SAS, toured the work to publicize the benefits of the interventions of both organizations on the road, with which it is intended improve the region’s competitiveness through infrastructure, mobility, technology and innovation.

“This agreement aims to improve the connectivity of the Colombian southwest and the living conditions of the beneficiary population. Thanks to the implementation of this project, with the 77 kilometers intervened on the dual carriageway, we will boost tourism, regional commerce, cultural and social exchange, placing the department of Cauca in a scenario of international economic projection,” said Navarro. .

This new milestone in the transport infrastructure in Cauca refers to a Fourth Generation (4G) project awarded by the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), which seeks to improve, in terms of the road aspect, the times of travel, reducing the number of traffic accidents and improving the quality of life of the communities. In the electrical part, it is expected to generate greater security by relocating the networks, which will contribute to reducing the risks of accidents, improving the quality of the energy supply and greater energy efficiency in the area, thanks to the modernization of the network.

Serrano assured: “From CEO we reaffirm our commitment to the region, providing our human capital, technology and resources to minimize the impact that the development of the required works on the road may have, which will represent an improvement in the electrical infrastructure of the department and in the quality of life of the people of Cauca, in this way we modernize the network throughout the road corridor, aiming at the sustainability of the department”.

Team of more than 30 collaborators from the two companies, professionals in engineering, design, construction, provision of services, linemen, safety and health at work.

This promising alliance will develop a corridor with excellent characteristics to better connect the border with Ecuador and Valle del Cauca, specifically the Colombian Pacific ports. “One of the advantages of this dual carriageway is that it will provide the Pan-American Highway with modern features, which will optimize the cargo transportation route that mainly leaves the Port of Buenaventura to the south of the country,” according to the National Infrastructure Agency ( ANI).

Thanks to the joint and articulated work between CEO and Nuevo Cauca SAS, with a team of more than 30 collaborators, among which are professionals in engineering, design, construction, service provision, linemen, safety, occupational health, among others. , which accompany the process, are expected to contribute to the prosperity and sustainable development of the region through the construction of this important road.