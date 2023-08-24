Home » CEO attends to damage to a broken line in the village of El Plateado, in Algeria – news
CEO attends to damage to a broken line in the village of El Plateado, in Algeria

CEO attends to damage to a broken line in the village of El Plateado, in Algeria

In this municipality there are combats between illegal armed groups, which hinders the operations of the energy company.

CEO informs public opinion that, since Monday, August 21, 2023, at 7:16 AM, there has been an interruption in the supply of electricity service in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Argelia, specifically, in the corregimiento El Silver, caused by a broken 34.5 kV line that generates the absence of electric power service to 4,101 customers.

In the rural area of ​​the municipality of Argelia there are combats by illegal armed groups and this restricts the operations of CEO, mainly impacting the timely attention to the damage caused, consequently, the repairs of the network will begin on Thursday, August 24, 2023. , once they have the accompaniment of the community and the public force, with the purpose of restoring the service at the end of the day.

CEO appreciates the understanding of this type of event and reaffirms its commitment to the community to provide a service with quality and continuity, always striving for the safety and integrity of its collaborators.

