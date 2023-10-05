CEO disagrees with Superservicios sanction, will take legal action – news

Operational activities in some areas of the department were affected, among other causes, by the closure of roads and disruptions to public order.

A few days ago the Super Intendency of Public Services sanctioned the Western Energy Company (CEO) and the Pacific Distribution Company, for non-compliance in the billing and regulation of that Creg public service.

Given this decision of the control entity, CEO, a Promigas company, reported that on September 4, 2023, it received notification from the Superintendency of Home Public Services, about the administrative sanctioning process for having billed based on estimated consumption, to a group of users during the months of March, April, May and June 2020, a period in which the COVID 19 health emergency was declared.

He added that the process of billing the public home electricity service based on estimated consumption was carried out in accordance with the provisions of section 2. of article 146 of law 142 of 1994 or Home Public Services Regime, considering that for reasons beyond its control it was not possible to carry out the process in a normal manner, despite the fact that in that period there was operational, technical and financial capacity to guarantee the reading users’ electricity meters.

Operational activities in some areas of the department were affected, among multiple other causes, by the closure of roads carried out by the communities as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID 19, by disturbances of public order and other events not attributable to CEO.

CEO states your disagreement with the administrative measure taken by the Superintendency, since the causes of billing based on average consumption do not correspond to the action or omission of the Company, therefore it will advance the legal actions that may arise regarding the aforementioned decision.