CEO identified a case of fluid fraud in a renowned municipal company, in Popayán – news

“The crime of fluid fraud is enshrined in article 256 of the Penal Code, with a prison sentence of 16 to 72 months and a fine of up to 174 million.”

In April 2023, the specialized team to detect fraud in CEO’s electrical energy network found an illegal connection on Carrera 17 Calle 7 – 12 Barrio Valencia, in Popayán, where the offices of a renowned intermunicipal company operate. This is a fraudulent connection, with a spliced ​​charging phase that altered the measurement of the energy service.

CEO immediately filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office for the alleged crime of fluid fraud, enshrined in article 256 of the Penal Code, with a prison sentence of 16 to 72 months and a fine of up to 174 million.

With the support of the authorities, the Company is on the trail of unscrupulous people who carry out this type of illegal practices and tamper with measuring equipment to steal energy.

Additionally, CEO calls on the community to avoid the manipulation of electrical energy networks and report cases where this scourge occurs, which not only puts the lives of the people who practice it at risk, but also affects the customers who make legal use of the energy service.

