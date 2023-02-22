Home News CEO of $4 Billion Crypto Scam OneCoin Reportedly Assassinated in 2018 By CoinTelegraph
News

CEO of $4 Billion Crypto Scam OneCoin Reportedly Assassinated in 2018 By CoinTelegraph

by admin
CEO of $4 Billion Crypto Scam OneCoin Reportedly Assassinated in 2018 By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. CEO of $4B Crypto Scam OneCoin Reportedly Assassinated in 2018

In June of last year, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) entered Ruja Ignatova, CEO and public face of the well-known crypto scam OneCoin, in its list of the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” in the world. The government agency is even offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information that could aid in the arrest of the so-called “Crypto Queen.”

“Crypto Queen” Ruja Ignatova is on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list. Source: fbi.gov

But the FBI may be after a body. In fact, according to what was reported by the Bird information portal, the woman would have been killed in 2018 in Bulgaria, on the yacht of a drug kingpin; his body would then be dismembered and thrown into the Ionian Sea. Bird reporters say they learned the information from documents found in the home of a corrupt police officer who was murdered last March.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Ῥģ ˰2022ȫ˿ģд _йҾŻ

You may also like

Breakthroughs in a number of key common technologies...

More than 300 cases of attempted suicide were...

QUEBEC CINEMA DAYS 20 – From 3 to...

Indigenous people would have stolen a gold award...

ȥ꾩UBEͻʮԪ ͨһ廯ƽɹ _йҾŻ

cow knocked over motorcyclist on public road

To improve the education of children in Mistrató

The taxi drivers’ strike ends in Santa Marta

Vitamin D, new criteria for prescription

Huila tied with Orsomarso without goals and was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy