CEO of $4B Crypto Scam OneCoin Reportedly Assassinated in 2018



In June of last year, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) entered Ruja Ignatova, CEO and public face of the well-known crypto scam OneCoin, in its list of the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” in the world. The government agency is even offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information that could aid in the arrest of the so-called “Crypto Queen.”

“Crypto Queen” Ruja Ignatova is on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list. Source: fbi.gov

But the FBI may be after a body. In fact, according to what was reported by the Bird information portal, the woman would have been killed in 2018 in Bulgaria, on the yacht of a drug kingpin; his body would then be dismembered and thrown into the Ionian Sea. Bird reporters say they learned the information from documents found in the home of a corrupt police officer who was murdered last March.

