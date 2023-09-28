CEO of Baltimore Tech Company Found Dead: Suspect Arrested

Convicted Felon Arrested in Connection with Baltimore CEO’s Murder

CNN – Baltimore Police have announced the arrest of Jason Dean Billingsley, a convicted felon, in connection with the murder of Pava LaPere, the 26-year-old CEO of Baltimore-based startup EcoMap Technologies. LaPere was reported missing earlier this week and was later found dead in a downtown residential building with signs of blunt force head trauma.

Billingsley, 32, who was wanted on first-degree murder and other charges, was apprehended by authorities. Further details about the arrest will be provided at a news conference later today.

LaPere, included in Forbes list of 30 under 30 for her social impact, was known for her innovative leadership and dedication to supporting others. She co-founded EcoMap Technologies with Sherrod Davis, the company’s chief operating officer, when they were both students at Johns Hopkins University. The startup, with over 30 employees, specializes in artificial intelligence tools and had recently raised $8 million in financing.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the evidence linking Billingsley to LaPere’s murder or a separate attempted murder, rape, and arson case that occurred in close proximity to the residential building where LaPere’s body was found. However, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has previously described Billingsley as “extremely dangerous,” citing his criminal record.

Billingsley’s mother reportedly urged him to turn himself in, fearing for his safety. She stated that she was unaware of any connection between her son and LaPere and believed he was attempting to sell a gun on the day of the murder.

The arrest of Billingsley has shocked LaPere’s loved ones and the local tech community. LaPere’s vision and commitment to EcoMap’s mission were instrumental in the startup’s success, according to a Facebook post by the company. She was also known for her efforts to uplift and support others in Baltimore.

A vigil will be held in LaPere’s memory to celebrate her extraordinary life and the impact she had on the community.

