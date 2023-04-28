CEO presented the 22 results that contribute to the sustainable development of Cauca – news

Investments of $640 billion have been made by the Company since the start of its operations, of which $47 billion were in 2022.

The general manager of the CEO, Omar Serrano Rueda, presented on April 27, 2023, what he called, 22 main results that the Company achieved in 2022, highlighting the company for the third consecutive year in the Top 3 in quality of energy service management that allowed it to reach the regulatory goal, with a SAIFI (Number of service interruption events) of 16.65 times, a reduction of 17% compared to the year 2021 and a SAIDI (Duration time of service interruptions ) of 20.91 hours, with a reduction of 6% compared to 2021.

Likewise, several CEO executives referred to different aspects that the company develops. The Director of Communications and Sustainability, Marisol Orozco López, moderated the press conference.

CEO Management in Popayan

At the press conference, Serrano Rueda referred to the investments in the modernization of the network in Popayán, which has required an allocation of more than $10 billion, for the improvement of the substations of San Bernardino, Los Andes, Teatro Valencia , Colegio Mayor and San José, projects that respond to the growth in the city’s energy demand and the improvement of the underground network of the historic center. During the last year, the Company achieved 93.78% electricity coverage and conquered 14,888 new customers, for a total of 439,000 in the 38 municipalities where it operates.

The electrical engineer Luis Ernesto Luna, referred to the $70 billion with which the electrical system was strengthened. In the graph with the Director of Communications, Marisol Orozco.

In a sector traditionally occupied with a male workforce, CEO works with a focus on Gender Equity, the figures show that women have a participation important in its personnel plant, with 41%. Likewise, the Company has 324 direct collaborators, of which 71% of them are from Cauca. Besides, generates 1,296 indirect jobs through its contractors.

CEO, national benchmark in energy transition

Today, the Company is positioned as a benchmark company in the development of solar energy projects in the country. In 2022, the company installed 9,668 MWp of photovoltaic energy with clients such as Olímpica, Classic Jeans, Yupi, Cueros Vélez, Etix, among others.

Jairo Vargas, CEO commercial manager, said that the CEO became a national benchmark in solar energy production with 12 megawatts.

These projects contribute to the reduction of the carbon footprint and the recovery of the environment, with which CEO stopped emitting five thousand tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) and, in parallel, in 2022, the Company, within the framework of its CEO 10K and 5K Green Race: Energy that Drives Development, promised to plant four thousand trees for the recovery of the upper basin of the Cauca River, a goal that has already been met.

social achievements

In 2022, CEO with his management from the social approach, ratified his commitment to the social progress of the Cauca territories, generating a positive social footprint, 75% of the resources were focused on educational projects, understood as a vehicle for the closure of gaps in communities; With the installation of 12 photovoltaic systems, more than six thousand students in educational institutions located in remote areas and victims of the armed conflict benefited. Similarly, 3,500 children who live in prioritized municipalities within the Company’s social management received school kits.

Paola Ramos, Corporate Affairs manager, pointed out that in 2022 the company invested

$930 million in education.

In this sense, CEO invested $930 million in educational projects focused on economic reactivation, job creation and the promotion of Cauca ventures; In alliance with the Cauca Chamber of Commerce, he held the first Business PITCH that benefited 30 young entrepreneurs.

Through the Music, Art and Culture program, the Company benefits 300 children and young people in highly vulnerable situations, in alliance with the Don Bosco School of the La Pía Salesiana Foundation.

Through Soy Tec 4.0, The flagship program, which is already 6 years old, has trained 127 young people in vulnerable situations, in medium and low voltage electrician technicians, of which 72% are part of the labor market and more than 15% are linked to the Company through their contractors. With this project, in alliance with the Promigas Foundation and the Pía Salesiana Don Bosco, CEO ratifies his commitment to the 2030 agenda and promotes decent work for young people between 18 and 28 years of age in the department of Cauca. In early June 2023, he will start the new cohort of electrical technicians.

On the other hand, the Company focused on strengthening the community radio system in Cauca, through training in socio-business skills with the ICESI University and in new information technologies with ParqueSoft.

Finally, Brilla as a business at the base of the pyramid, generates a supply of valuable and appreciated goods and services in a profitable and sustainable way, to a population traditionally excluded from the benefits of development, from the formal financial system and exposed to making use of alternative systems. In 2022, Brilla promoted access to development opportunities by granting 10,000 loans, of which 90% correspond to people in strata 1 to 3.

