CEO, Promigas Foundation and Icesi University strengthen 25 community radio stations in Cauca – news

They are alternatives for the expression and dissemination of information that contribute to the social, economic and environmental development of rural communities.

CEO, Fundación Promigas and ICESI University certified 25 journalists from community radio stations in the Business Management Skills program, after completing their diploma training process with a time intensity of more than 48 hours.

“We confirm our commitment to the United Nations 2030 agenda, leading actions that promote decent work and economic growth in Cauca. We are proud to strengthen these community radio stations that are so important for communication in the department and for social development.” Omar Serrano Rueda, General Manager of CEO, affirmed at the end of the graduation event that took place in the city of Cali.

The training process, carried out by the ICESI University, included modules on innovation, communications, business finance, negotiation and conflict resolution, among others, by highly qualified teachers, with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of community radio stations.

For the Executive Director of Fundación Promigas, Marcela Dávila Márquez, this component is essential: “We are excited to see the results of this training process that these journalists who lead 25 community stations have had, in which their work is essential to keep their communities informed”.

In addition to training, through the project ‘A Viva Voz Cauca’, led by CEO for 5 years, stations from the department of Cauca have received digital tools, equipment donations and commercial guidelines, betting on the three fronts of sustainability: economic, social and environmental.

Historically, these community radio stations are an alternative for the expression and dissemination of information from the communities in a department where the majority of its inhabitants live in rural areas.

“We are grateful to the CEO, Fundación Promigas and ICESI for this training and certification that they have given us, because they have helped us to strengthen ourselves and improve the work that we have been doing for our territory”indicated an emotional Claribell Ramírez, beneficiary of the ‘A Viva Voz Cauca’ project.

This project, led by the CEO, through his Promigas Foundation, will have two additional phases to continue strengthening and promoting community radio stations in the department.

About A Viva Voz Cauca

This project was born in 2018 with the aim of strengthening the system of community radio stations in Cauca as self-sustaining media that contribute to the social, economic and environmental development of the region, contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 4, 8, 16 and 17.

In addition, it seeks to promote spaces for expression, information, education, communication, cultural promotion, training, debate and agreement, promoting the encounter between the different social identities and cultural expressions of the Cauca community, within an area of ​​integration and citizen solidarity to promote democracy, participation and the fundamental rights of Colombians in search of peace, justice and solid institutions.

