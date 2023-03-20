In recent days, one of the positions that has given the most talk is that of the Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa, who has questioned the Submission Law that was presented by the Ministry of Justice a few days ago. Some of his comments have not been well received by some members of the government, such as the senator of the Historical Pact, Iván Cepeda.

Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa, the Submission Law can be presented as a pardon mechanism through the principle of opportunity, for which it intends, “that people get out of prisons as a kind of peace process in Havana, but within a submission process”.

“I call camouflaged pardons as if it were a peace process for people who have committed an aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime (…) with some crimes that have a very serious connotation with other crimes, such as trafficking in minors, child trafficking, everything related to extortion, genocide and crimes against humanity,” said prosecutor Barbosa.

Congressman Iván Cepeda, who is one of the visible faces in the peace processes, referred in a dialogue with Colprensa to some of the comments made by prosecutor Barbosa regarding the Submission Law that was recently filed in Congress of the Republic.

It may interest you: Barbosa announced that if the submission law is approved, he will sue it before the Constitutional Court

“The prosecutor made nine objections at the beginning of this process, when the initiative was presented to the Higher Council for Criminal Policy, these criticisms were incorporated for the most part, 8 of them into the text of the initiative, it is not true what it says that their assessments and recommendations were not taken into account, that is not real and it is a lie”, assured the senator.

In addition, he stressed that despite the fact that many of his opinions were taken into account, he continues to make new criticisms, “so the question that one asks oneself is why he decides to present some objections at the beginning and then others when the project arrives in Congress and if it will then later to present or a third group, that may be a strategy in some way to hinder the process of the bill”.

Parliamentarian Iván Cepeda not only responded to the comments made by prosecutor Francisco Barbosa, but also questioned their purpose and assured that criticism will always be welcome, as long as “the objective is to improve the law and achieve the dual purpose.”

“In other words, that there is no impunity, but also that it be a flexible law so that they can serve the purpose of submission, because if it does not happen and the law becomes a kind of catalog of absolutely rigid sanctions and then very demanding, then it happens what happened with 1908 of 2018, which was really the submission of Néstor Humberto Martínez, which ended up being a true failure, then the prosecutor must explain to the country what the purpose of his criticism is, ”Cepeda assured in a chat with Colprensa.

The congressman of the Historical Pact affirmed that he believes that with the submission law, “advance can be made” in the reparation of victims; However, he considered that it is key that not only “the laws are good”, but that they are applied as they should be because they have mechanisms in place, but it depends on how it is applied and “that will obviously have to be seen in due course”. .

On Wednesday, March 15, the Submission Law was filed before the Congress of the Republic and, according to the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, the purpose of this project is to contribute to Total Peace. “We have a generous offer to these high-impact criminal structures to turn themselves in, confess their crimes, hand over their assets, information, their criminal employers and, in addition, make reparations to the victims,” ​​said the head of the portfolio.

This Law establishes that criminal structures must accept their criminal responsibility for all the crimes they have committed, as well as must provide information on their criminal patterns, reparation for victims, and in exchange, the State proposes alternative sentences between 6 and 8 years in prison. They will also serve four years on probation while they do restoration and reparation work for victims. Likewise, those who fail to comply must pay the maximum penalty corresponding to the crimes they committed. with Infobae

Related