On the morning of Friday, March 24, the senator of the Historical Pact, Iván Cepeda Castro, announced that he will initiate the respective complaint against the Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa before the Investigation and Accusation Commission of the House of Representatives.

Through his official Twitter account, the congressman explained the reasons why he will advance the complaint against Barbosa, “so that it can be investigated if he could have committed punishable acts,” he said.

In a thread on the social network, Cepeda began by explaining that Barbosa “has publicly said that he is not going to allow the bill to subject criminal structures to justice to pass through Congress, which could affect the autonomy and independence of the legislative debate.

In continuous lines, the senator of the Historical Pact left as a second point that the Prosecutor has not been true, saying that his recommendations to the project were not collected, which were mostly incorporated into the articles. Therefore, it could affect possible processes of subjection with criminal structures, tending to the achievement of peace.

As a third and last factor that the complaint intends to make, reference was made to the fact that the media “have reported that he has met with the political parties and apparently he would have electoral aspirations,” Cepeda said.

“Consequently, he could be using the position for said political and electoral purposes,” he concluded on his Twitter account.

It should be noted that, in recent days, the parliamentarian had ruled on the matter: “The prosecutor made nine objections at the beginning of this process, when the initiative was presented to the Higher Council for Criminal Policy, these criticisms were incorporated in their vast majority, 8 of them to the text of the initiative, it is not true what it says that their assessments and recommendations were not taken into account, that is not real and it is a lie”, said Iván Cepeda.

In addition, he stressed that despite the fact that many of his opinions were taken into account, he continues to make new criticisms, “so the question that one asks oneself is why he decides to present some objections at the beginning and then others when the project arrives in Congress and if it will then later to present or a third group, that may be a strategy in some way to hinder the process of the bill”.

This was not the only criticism Cepeda made of Barbosa, after in another tweet published on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 21, he questioned him for, according to him, avoiding the submission to justice of the also called Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia —AGC— through of the bill.

“The central question about the Clan del Golfo is the following: Why so much interest in avoiding the judicial submission of their bosses? Could it be that they fear that when they tell the truth they will get involved? He criticized Cepeda, who added that this is the real reason for the prosecutor’s opposition to the initiative that was endorsed —with various objections— by the Criminal Policy Council.

It must be taken into account that, according to the prosecutor Francisco Barbosa, the Submission Law can be presented as a pardon mechanism through the principle of opportunity, for which it intends, “for people to leave prisons as a kind of peace process in Havana, but within a process of submission”.

“I call camouflaged pardons as if it were a peace process for people who have committed an aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime (…) with some crimes that have a very serious connotation with other crimes, such as trafficking in minors, child trafficking, everything related to extortion, genocide and crimes against humanity,” said prosecutor Barbosa.

On Wednesday, March 15, the Submission Law was filed before the Congress of the Republic and, according to the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, the purpose of this project is to contribute to Total Peace. This Law establishes that criminal structures must accept their criminal responsibility for all the crimes they have committed, as well as must provide information on their criminal patterns, reparation for victims, and in exchange, the State proposes alternative sentences between 6 and 8 years in prison.

They will also serve four years on probation while they do restoration and reparation work for victims. Likewise, those who fail to comply must pay the maximum penalty corresponding to the crimes they committed. with Infobae

Related