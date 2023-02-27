1st degree delivery by April 18, 2023

The Municipality of Ceranova, leader together with the municipalities of Bornasco, Roncaro and Sant’Alessio con Vialone of the “Spazio alla Scuola” project, announces a design competition for the construction of a new lower secondary school in via Leopardi.

The lot prepared for the future school building is located in the immediate vicinity of the city forest and the municipal sports field, elements to be exploited for the teaching space and for the citizens.

With this intervention, the administration wants to promote solutions and initiatives that allow young people to grow and develop in the context in which they live, offering them the appropriate answers and training opportunities necessary to build their future, with the aim of combating early school leaving of school-age children and young people, especially those who live in less populated or peripheral areas, who have to go to institutions outside the municipal area,

Among the 2242 inhabitants, not many but doubled over the last 20 years, the under 14s reach 18.4%, 4 percentage points higher than the group between 65 and over.

The estimated cost for the construction of the work is € 3,392,000.00 net of VAT.

COMPETITION PROCEDURE

The competition will take place, free of charge and anonymously, exclusively electronically on the competition platform and is divided into two stages:

il first degree – elaboration of proposals for ideas – aimed at selecting the best ones THREE proposals ideas, to be admitted to the second degree.

– elaboration of proposals for ideas – aimed at selecting the best ones ideas, to be admitted to the second degree. il second degree – project elaboration – it is aimed at identifying the best proposal among those presented by the admitted competitors. The top three finishers will be awarded

Papers required – 1st degree

1 graphic table – A1 – containing the concept of the project proposal created through diagrams, planimetric diagrams, aggregation diagrams, profiles, sections, three-dimensional views, in the form and with the technique chosen by the competitor, which can narrate and make the idea to be developed in a complete way understood 2nd degree;

containing the concept of the project proposal created through diagrams, planimetric diagrams, aggregation diagrams, profiles, sections, three-dimensional views, in the form and with the technique chosen by the competitor, which can narrate and make the idea to be developed in a complete way understood 2nd degree; 1 illustrative report (A4 – max 10,000 characters) which will highlight the concepts expressed graphically, with particular reference to the evaluation criteria indicated in the announcement. Graphic schemes and images are not allowed

Evaluation criteria – 1st degree

Architecture and pedagogical concept | up to 50 points

Relationship with the urban context and organization of external spaces | up to 30 points

Sustainability and technical construction aspects | up to 20 points

award

1st classified : 27.000 euro;

: 27.000 euro; 2nd classified : 8.000 euro

: 8.000 euro 3rd classified: 8.000 euro

amounts net of social security charges and VAT

Announcement and documentation

[ concorsiawn.it ]

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.