Ceres Celebrates California Policy Shifting Corporate Fleets to Zero-Emission Vehicles Seite 1

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2023 / Ceres and its company and investor partners applaud the California Air Resources Board for adopting the Advanced Clean Fleets rule,

an ambitious and balanced approach to transitioning fleets well-suited for vehicle electrification to zero-emission models over time.

The ACF rule complements other California clean transportation policies that increase the availability of zero-emission vehicles by requiring major commercial fleets operating in the state to

deploy them at increasing rates in the coming years.