CeresAward 2023: These are the finalists in the cattle farmer category

In autumn 2023 it will be that time again. Then it will be clear which of the 21 finalists of the CeresAward will win the coveted title of Farmer of the Year 2023.

The jury, consisting of representatives from companies and associations as well as editors from agrarheute, is currently working at full speed, visiting the finalists on their farms, putting them to the test and checking whether the applications deliver what they promise. The judges in the cattle farmers category consisted of Markus Pahlke, editor at agrarheute, and Dr. Jens Baltissen, Deputy Managing Director of the Federal Association of Cattle and Pigs (BRS).

