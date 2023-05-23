Cerro Bravo: define actions for suspension of gas service

After a fourth meeting, the Maintenance and Intervention Committee – COMI of the National Council for the Operation of Natural Gas, CNO Gas, chaired by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, and whose participants are companies that produce, transport, market and distribute natural gas in Colombia, defined new actions to mitigate the emergency resulting from the thermal anomaly that threatens the integrity of the TGI gas pipeline in the Cerro Bravo sector, in the municipality of Herveo, Tolima.

It is important to mention that this anomaly has led to the gradual suspension of natural gas in the departments of Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío, Nariño, Cauca and Valle del Cauca.

The action plan determines the following points:

The Transportadora de Gas Internacional (TGI) reported that it has the contractor that will carry out the work with flexible tubing, who is mobilizing materials, personnel, equipment and carrying out preliminary activities in the field; seeking to advance the work under the safest possible conditions.

The solution of using flexible tubing will make it possible to have the gas transportation capacity required to meet the demand of residential, commercial, industrial, and vehicular users of the Coffee Region and the Southwest of the country in a term of approximately nine days, as long as the conditions external allow it.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy, together with the Ministry of Transportation, managed the mobility conditions for tanker-type vehicles to transport LPG and CNG in order to supply populations in the departments of Cauca and Nariño, served by Alcanos.

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reiterates that the thermal anomaly is not related to volcanic events, and in particular to the activity of the Cerro Bravo volcano or the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, located approximately 22 km away and at the Orange level. Due to its characteristics, with high methane concentrations, this anomaly would have another origin that could be organic or the product of human activities.

Given this result, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management is in charge of establishing the causes of the thermal phenomenon presented. For this, it installed the Unified Command Post (PMU) with the support of territorial entities, the Ministry of the Environment and the National Authority for Environmental Licenses (ANLA) and will meet again this Tuesday, May 23 in the afternoon.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy, through the Hydrocarbons Directorate, with the support of Ecopetrol and inter-institutional support, will carry out a new monitoring on Cerro Bravo this Tuesday, using specialized technical tools that complement what has been done so far to try to determine the causes of the observed thermal anomaly.

The distribution companies of the natural gas service reiterate to the users that during this suspension they keep the valves of the measurement center, the internal network and the gas appliances closed.

For users who still have natural gas service, it is recommended to make rational use of it and implement complementary energy alternatives.

To obtain precise information, the official channels will be the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the National Risk Management Unit, TGI and the natural gas service distribution companies.

The CNO -Gas will meet permanently until the emergency declared since 00:00 on May 20, 2023 is over.

“It will always be a priority for the work group made up of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the national and territorial authorities and companies in the natural gas sector, to ensure the supply of this energy that facilitates the life of the population and promotes the development of the country,” the authorities said.