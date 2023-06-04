Home » Cerro Porteño receives the champion Libertad in its Pot
News

Cerro Porteño receives the champion Libertad in its Pot

by admin
Cerro Porteño receives the champion Libertad in its Pot

Cerro Porteño, whose objective is to reach the vice-championship of the Apertura, receives the champion Libertad this Friday afternoon, from 7:30 p.m. at the Pablo Rojas stadium in the Obrero neighborhood.

Gumarelo accumulates a total of 50 points and continues to celebrate winning the championship, but in front they will have a Azulgrana who needs to return to the path of victory, positioning themselves in the table as an escort with 37 units.

Juan López will have the mission of imparting justice in the commitment, accompanied by José Cuevas and Guido Miranda, while Carlos Paul Benítez will be in the VAR.

Match history

In the history of Paraguayan professional soccer, Cerro Porteño and Libertad met on 282 occasions. The Azulgrana prevailed in 109 games, equalized in 76 opportunities and Gumarelo managed to succeed in 97 commitments.

Details of the day

Friday June 2

Cerro Porteño vs. Freedom

Stadium: General Pablo Rojas.

Time: 7:30 pm.

Referee: Juan Lopez.

Assistants: José Cuevas and Guido Miranda.

Fourth referee: Zulma Quiñónez.

VAR: Carlos Paul Benitez.

AVAR: Carmelo Candia.

Support referee: Nadia Weiler.

Source: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association.

See also  Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau: Focus on the supervision points and tighten the prevention and control of the campus epidemic in the first school season|New crown pneumonia_Sina News

You may also like

When Ding Xuexiang inspected the preparations for the...

Municipality of Hernandarias produces food derived from soybeans

More than 400 teachers in Santa Marta have...

83-year-old driver crashes into van and is injured

SHOT LOADED WITH CONTRABAND CIGARETTES BURNED UP NEAR...

He has been making the skirt of the...

Train crash in Eschede 25 years ago: Hundreds...

Li Shangfu delivered a speech at the 20th...

The stupefied Colombians | The New Century

Test ELAC BS 404 compact speakers – they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy