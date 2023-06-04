Cerro Porteño receives the champion Libertad in its Pot

Cerro Porteño, whose objective is to reach the vice-championship of the Apertura, receives the champion Libertad this Friday afternoon, from 7:30 p.m. at the Pablo Rojas stadium in the Obrero neighborhood.

Gumarelo accumulates a total of 50 points and continues to celebrate winning the championship, but in front they will have a Azulgrana who needs to return to the path of victory, positioning themselves in the table as an escort with 37 units.

Juan López will have the mission of imparting justice in the commitment, accompanied by José Cuevas and Guido Miranda, while Carlos Paul Benítez will be in the VAR.

Match history

In the history of Paraguayan professional soccer, Cerro Porteño and Libertad met on 282 occasions. The Azulgrana prevailed in 109 games, equalized in 76 opportunities and Gumarelo managed to succeed in 97 commitments.

Details of the day

Friday June 2

Cerro Porteño vs. Freedom

Stadium: General Pablo Rojas.

Time: 7:30 pm.

Referee: Juan Lopez.

Assistants: José Cuevas and Guido Miranda.

Fourth referee: Zulma Quiñónez.

VAR: Carlos Paul Benitez.

AVAR: Carmelo Candia.

Support referee: Nadia Weiler.

Source: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association.