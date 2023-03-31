Asuncion, National Radio.-Within the framework of the Inter-institutional Cooperation Agreement between SENATUR and INTN, the Categorization Certificate was officially delivered this Thursday to the establishment Bourbon Convention Hotel, in the city of Luque, as the First Hotel Evaluated and Categorized, as Five Stars of the Paraguayan.

The commitment of the hotel company, with excellence and quality in the service, added to the articulated work, in the evaluation of the establishments of the intn technicians, contribute to the strengthening and implementation of the certification scheme of the Paraguayan Standard PNA 50 018 18 – Hotel Categorization, General Requirements.

In this sense, the Bourbon Hotel in the city of Luque, has applied the Categorization Standard, and has been evaluated by the National Certification Body, in accordance with current regulations, thus receiving the highest category granted to the hotel industry.