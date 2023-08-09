Home » Certificates distributed on completion of education of nine special children
Certificates distributed on completion of education of nine special children

Emirates: Certificates were distributed to nine special children in the UAE after graduating. These children were enrolled in the Tiny Treasures program. He studied Mathematics, Language and Arts. He is said to be from Abu Dhabi. He was educated exclusively in the hospital.

Under the Tiny Treasures program, special children are educated in the hospital itself. A ceremony was organized for these nine graduates and certificates were distributed among them.

Their curriculum is designed with the unique needs of individual patients in mind. A team of special educators, child life specialists, occupational therapists, and physical therapists work together to ensure the program’s success.

