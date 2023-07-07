Certificates for Saxony’s students: What do the grades actually say?

It will be a long time before censorship is a thing of the past. According to Langner, the traditional system is very firmly anchored. But it is important for parents and students to realize that grades are not everything – especially not at a young age. “A supposedly normal level of performance in the 8th grade in a high school says nothing about a high school diploma in four years, because development is unpredictable,” says the educationalist.

And how do you find the motivation for the coming school year? The professor advises getting rid of grades as a yardstick as much as possible. Because what you can rely on is the curiosity of the individual child. “Learning is an individual process, it doesn’t happen in lockstep,” she says. “Forget the notes, discover the world, be curious,” is Langner’s advice. And at least over the summer holidays that should definitely be possible.

