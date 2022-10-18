Listen to the audio version of the article

According to OWNEuropean Institute for Gender Equality, Italy ranks 14th among the 27 countries of the European Union in terms of gender equality with a score of 63.8 out of 100 on the Gender Equality Index. Despite a slight improvement, Italy still remains in the rear among the main European economies. To accelerate this process, it is necessary to measure the impact of companies on ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria and adopt virtuous models capable of breaking down gender stereotypes and eliminating the gender gap.

This is what emerges from “On the road to gender certification. Strategic plan and gender budget ”, the round table organized by Comin & Partners e Goal Fiveinserted by Asvis as part of the celebrations for the Sustainable Development 2022 Festival, which was held this morning at the Comin & Partners headquarters in Rome.

Gender equality and Pnrr

«The achievement of gender equality and the emancipation of all women represents one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda that the UN states are committed to achieving. Gender equality and overcoming inequalities in terms of “diversity & inclusion” are also confirmed in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, and represent social challenges that are now essential for complex institutions and organizations. Today’s round table aims to bring together experience and points of view in comparison, for the dissemination of a general culture of inclusiveness “he declared Elena Di GiovanniVice President and Co-founder of Comin & Partners.

A more inclusive society

«Companies are increasingly committed to generating social” impact “and measuring their commitment through the Gender Report and certification of equality. These tools analyze the impact of complex organizations in terms of inclusion and certify the ethical values ​​that guide their actions. A push for an increasingly inclusive and sustainable society, ”he said Fulvia Astolfi, Founder of Obiettivo Cinque. The event was attended by Elena Di Giovanni, Vice President and Co-Founder of Comin & Partners, Fulvia Astolfi, Founder Obiettivo Cinque, Silvia Ciucciovino, President of the Certification Commission of the University of Roma Tre, Livia Schiavi, Compliance Specialist Bureau Veritas and Lavinia Lenti, SACE Human Resources Director, each bringing their own know-how, experience and skills on the subject.

The round table marks the beginning of a process aimed at promoting inclusive behaviors and best practices for the business world and civil society on a regular basis. New tools are being studied to underline the role of the gender budget as a lever for the economic and social development of the country system.