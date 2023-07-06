Home » César Azpilicueta is a new Atlético de Madrid player
César Azpilicueta is a new Atlético de Madrid player

The Spanish international defender César Azpilicueta, 33, will play the next 2023-24 season at Atlético de Madrid, after reaching an agreement for a campaign with the rojiblanco team and to which he arrives free after playing the last eleven in the English Chelsea, as announced this Thursday by the mattress team.

The footballer from Pamplona is a player with extensive experience in international football, who . Furthermore, he is a leader, as he has shown at Chelsea, of which he ended up being the captain. He has also been international with Spain on 108 occasions.

The defender trained in the lower categories of CA Osasuna, made his professional debut at the age of 17 in the 2006-07 season. In the rojillo team he surpassed one hundred games over four seasons before leaving for Olympique de Marseille, where he twice won the French League Cup and one French League, after 68 games played in two seasons. .

He arrived in England in the 2012/13 season and has played 508 games with the London team, winning nine titles at club level: one EFL Cup (League Cup), one FA Cup (England Cup), one League of Champions, a European Super Cup, a FIFA Club World Cup, two Europa League and two Premier League.

