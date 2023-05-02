Cesar Educational Infrastructure Plan advances by 59%

The Educational Infrastructure Plan of the department of Cesar has progress of more than 59%.

As of April 2023, the three groups into which this investment in education has been divided show a general consolidation of 59.34% construction, while in individual averages there are educational institutions that contribute progress of more than 93%, such as the the case of Eloy Quintero Araújo, from Bosconia; or higher than 88%, with Ángela María Torres, in Becerril.

“This positive progress corresponds to the strict monitoring that has been done to the construction of this megaproject, which will improve the conditions in which our students receive their classes, in addition to the permanent stimulus that the new infrastructure produces for the student to attend their educational institution and stay longer there,” said the Secretary of Infrastructure, Esther Mendoza.

Group 1, which includes the municipalities of Bosconia, Becerril, Pelaya, Tamalameque and Chiriguaná, and began its execution in March 2022 and a construction period of 16 months, has individual progress of 82.21%.

Group 2, with Arjona, Aguachica, Saloa, Chimichagua, San Roque, Caracolicito, Gamarra, Las Palmitas, Manaure, Pailitas, Pueblo Bello, San Diego, Media Luna, San Martín and San Alberto, which began construction in June 2022 and execution period of 18 months, has an advance of 50.86%.

Group 3, made up of La Paz, Codazzi and La Gloria, began works in September 2022, has a 12-month execution period and is at 45%.

“This is not a simple infrastructure: they are environments with better ventilation, lighting conditions according to the need, which allows the student to receive the teachings with a greater attitude and also encourages the teacher that the students have more performance. The results of having better classrooms will be immediate, with coverage and quality, in addition to the fact that better school training will allow greater access to higher education, more professionals and a more educated society with greater economic prospects,” said the Secretary of Education, Pamela García. .

This average is made over 232 classrooms that refer to the execution of the Educational Infrastructure Plan without including the educational institutions of Valledupar: CASD, Alfonso López and Instpecam, which add another 104 classrooms.

