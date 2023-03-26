“Yes it’s correct. Already María Paz Gaviria, she is in connection with ‘the piano teacher’ (…) for the delivery of that ministry to gavirismo, to the Liberal Party, in exchange for approving the bad health reform,” said Gómez in a video shared on Twitter.

Gómez’s accusations did not stop there and he reproached both Cesar Gaviria and his community for supporting, in exchange for said statement, the reform led by Minister Carolina Corcho and which, as he has assured on several occasions, would be very serious for the country. .

“Former President Cesar Gaviria now says: ‘The health of Colombians is well worth a ministry.’ How awful. This is very serious. With your health, citizens, you can’t play around, ”she stated, while calling on EPS users in the country to raise their voices before Congress and reject the reform.

The arrival of María Paz Gaviria to the Ministry of Culture would be the way of Cesar Gaviria to gain greater maneuverability within the Government of Gustavo Petro because up to now it does not have a clear representative within the ministerial cabinet.

The daughter of former President Gaviria has served as director of the Bogota International Art Fair (ArtBo) since 2012. She is an art historian at Columbia University and is married to former presidential candidate Cesar Gaviria.