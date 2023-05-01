Home » César Landy Torres prevails and is the elected governor of Alto Paraná
Landy Torres, celebrating the victory at the polls, in front of the Governor of the tenth department.

The engineer César Landy Torres, from List 1, for the Colorado Party, is the winner of the Alto Paraná Governorate after the 2023 elections held this Sunday. In second place is Daniel Pereira Mujica, from the Yo Creo Movement, led by the mayor of Ciudad del Este, Miguel Prieto.

Landy Torres was mayor of Santa Rita, a municipality with a majority population of Brazilian origin. He is a young figure who surpassed the mediatic doctor Carlos Pallarolas in the inmates. He answers to the Honor Colorado movement team.

Unlike other parts of the country, the red interns in Alto Paraná were not bloody, so the union work for these generals was calmer.

So far, 99.55% of the votes have been computed, with 62.82% citizen participation and Landy got 130,779 votes.

