In Cesar, a revolution is taking place in terms of educational infrastructure, with the construction of modern spaces, with better bioclimatic conditions and that allow the deficit of classrooms to be reduced, leaving in the past the closing of the education door for girls and boys. .

From the same Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta to the extreme south of the department, in urban and rural areas, the classrooms of the Educational Infrastructure Plan are being built, an execution that guarantees the construction of more than 322 new classrooms, establishing Cesar as a leader in Colombia in educational infrastructure.

In Bosconia, for example, a strategic axis to connect the interior of the country with the north coast, the smiles of the children save the words that can be said. “I am very happy because they are going to build new classrooms and a library so that I can study,” says Andrés Julián Fernández, a sixth grade student at the Eloy Quintero Araújo Educational Institution.

The bioclimatic architectural design allows minimizing the impact of hot hours, efficient use of natural light, efficient use of natural ventilation, appropriate and efficient thermal comfort conditions, and regular and flexible spaces; and these modern classrooms also allow having adequate spaces for comprehensive training, complying with guidelines and technical quality standards.

“I am very excited because we are going to have new classrooms, I will have more things to study like computers and televisions to watch movies on ethics and values, computer science and natural sciences,” said student Joel Fragozo Palmera from Becerril.

In addition to the 8 classrooms with capacity for 40 students, the classrooms include multipurpose recreation spaces for 150 students, elevators and ramps for people with reduced mobility and sanitary batteries, benefiting 40 educational institutions.

“We directly improve educational quality when we offer suitable school environments”, says the Departmental Education Secretary, Pamela García, who adds that “we are changing history in Cesar with the implementation of the PIE, which dignifies the student with infrastructures at the vanguard of current requirements, with a historical and unprecedented investment, in favor of education”.

The experience of this PIE (for its acronym) changes the lives of students, educators, administrative workers and the inhabitants in general of the impacted population centers, because in addition to strengthening education, with the $400 billion invested it is guaranteed, with the construction of the infrastructure, jobs for the parents themselves.

DISTRIBUTION OF CLASSROOMS

For the execution of the Educational Infrastructure Plan, Cesar has been divided into three work fronts: north with 162 new classrooms, center with 72 and south with 88.

In the north appear Pueblo Bello with 16 classrooms (IE Magola Hernandez and Agricultural Institute), Manaure with 16 (IE Higher Normal Maria Immaculate), Valledupar with 90 (CASD, Instpecam and Alfonso Lopez), San Diego with 16 (IE Manuel Rodriguez e IE Rafael Uribe), Codazzi with 16 (IE Francisco de Paula) and La Paz with 8 (IE Ciro Pupo Martinez).

In the center are El Copey with 8 classrooms (IE José Agustín Mackenzie), Bosconia with 8 classrooms (IE Eloy Quintero Araújo), Astrea with 8 (IE Luis Carlos Galán), Chimchasqa with 16 (IE Camilo Namen, in the Saloa correctional facility). ; and IE Cerveleon Padilla in urban area), Curumaní with 8 (IE Agustin Rangel), Chiriguana with 8 (IE Rafael Argote Vega), La Jagua de Ibirico with 8 (IE La Palmita) and Becerril with 8 classrooms (IE Ángela María Torres). , primary headquarters).

In the south are Tamalameque with 16 classrooms (IE Ernestina Pantoja), La Gloria with 16 classrooms (IE San Juan Bautista, in Simaña), Gamarra with 8 (IE Rafael Salazar), Pailitas with 8 (IE Nuestra Señora del Carmen), Pelaya with 16 (IE José María Torti), Aguachica with 8 (IE José María Campo Serrano), San Martín with 8 (IE San Martín de Tours) and San Alberto with 8 classrooms (IE San Alberto Magno).

