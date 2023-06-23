Home » Cesar municipalities will be without power next week
Cesar municipalities will be without power next week

Affiniaa subsidiary of EPM, reported in a statement that the next one will be making technical adjustments to electrical fluid networks in Cesar, for which The energy service will be suspended on Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27 in municipalities and corregimientos of the department.

Suspensions will be carried out as follows:

MONDAY, JUNE 26

-Valledupar: the specialized high voltage team will carry out preventive and optimization works between 7:00 am and 10:00 am, in the Salguero substation, actions that require the suspension of electricity supply in the Los Cocos, Los Mayales, Los Milagros neighborhoods and San Fernando.

-The Copey: From 7:40 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the service will be interrupted in the towns of Chimila, San Francisco, El Silencio and La Puya, to advance with the installation of posts and reinforcements, as well as technical pruning. preventive in the circuit that supplies energy to these localities.

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

-Valledupar: From 8:40 a.m. to 5:40 p.m., work will be carried out in the Guatapurí 8 circuit, for which the sector of 7B street and 25th race in the Villa Concha neighborhood will be without power.

